A man shot by Grand Junction police June 10 outside Sportsman’s Warehouse has been arrested, according to the 21st Judicial District.
Marc Matteson, 44, was arrested Thursday on two counts of second-degree assault, three counts of menacing, one count of violation of bail bond conditions, two counts of resisting arrest and two counts of obstructing a peace officer, following an investigation by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), according to a press release.
Matteson was also arrested on a domestic violence warrant, the release said, which was unrelated.
The Critical Incident Response Team is in charge of investigating officer-involved shootings in Mesa County. The team includes representatives from the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Corrections, 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Because of the Grand Junction Police Department’s involvement in the incident, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation on behalf of the CIRT team, the release said.
Matteson remains in the hospital in stable condition, the release said, and will be booked into the Mesa County Detention Center when he is released.
Matteson was shot by Grand Junction police June 10 in the parking lot of Sportsman’s Warehouse after officers responded to a report of a wanted subject in the area of Rocket Park.
After being contacted, according to the release, there was a fight and Matteson fled the scene before being located in the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot.
All documents in the case have been sealed by the court, and the incident is still under investigation, police said.