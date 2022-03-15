The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred about 7:30 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of the 29 Mile Apartments, 2915 Orchard Ave.
Deputies located a male with a gunshot wound when they arrived. Despite life-saving measures by paramedics, the person died on the scene.
A second adult was immediately detained and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
At this point, this is believed to be an isolated incident.
Nearby Bookcliff Middle School was placed into a shelter-in-place as a precaution. Students walking to school were immediately ushered inside for their safety. The shelter-in-place was lifted a short time later.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that parents are encouraged to talk with their children and use counseling resources offered by School District 51 because of the nature of the incident and possible impacts it might have on children.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death and will release the name of the deceased person once the next-of-kin is notified.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-242-6707.