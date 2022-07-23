Man stabbed to death in Hawthorne Park identified By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jul 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man stabbed in Hawthorne Park, on the 400 block of Gunnison Avenue Monday as 26-year-old Michael Armstrong Jr., of Grand Junction.According to a press release, Armstrong was involved in a physical confrontation. He was taken to a hospital following the stabbing, where he died.The coroner ruled the cause of death multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.Police arrested Michael Yellowhair, 52, of Grand Junction. Yellowhair is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond and has been charged with second degree murder. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa County Michael Yellowhair Murder Coroner Michael Armstrong Jr. Criminal Law Crime Law Police Stab Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 15% 72° 101° Sat Saturday 101°/72° Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:07:01 AM Sunset: 08:33:28 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 19% 68° 94° Sun Sunday 94°/68° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:07:50 AM Sunset: 08:32:39 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 14% 71° 96° Mon Monday 96°/71° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 06:08:40 AM Sunset: 08:31:49 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 24% 68° 91° Tue Tuesday 91°/68° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:09:30 AM Sunset: 08:30:57 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 69° 98° Wed Wednesday 98°/69° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:10:21 AM Sunset: 08:30:04 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 22% 68° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/68° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:11:13 AM Sunset: 08:29:09 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 19% 66° 94° Fri Friday 94°/66° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:12:04 AM Sunset: 08:28:12 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business