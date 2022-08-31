A local man was asked to leave a Mesa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday for shouting down commissioners over still unproven claims of voter fraud.
Bill Slaughter, along with a handful of others, again made false claims of election irregularities before the commissioners, calling on the county and state to use paper ballots and stop using voting machines.
The state has used all-mail paper ballots since 2013, and only about 2.5% of voters use electronic machines to cast their votes, machines that are mandatory under state and federal law to benefit the disabled and to voters who don’t want to use paper ballots, election officials say.
Regardless, a handful of Mesa County voters, professed supporters of indicted Clerk Tina Peters, continue to ask for paper ballots, which are counted using tabulation machines.
“Just show me one fraudulent vote ...,” Commissioner Scott McInnis said before he was interrupted by shouting from the audience.
“Let’s have a conversation here,” Slaughter shouted after being gavelled by Commissioner Cody Davis.
“Bill. Bill. Last chance,” Davis shouted back. “I had a conversation with you in my office and you walked out on me, so you’re the last one that needs to be ... Bill, Bill. You can leave.”
“This is insanity at its best,” Slaughter shot back as he walked out of the commissioners’ chambers in the Old Mesa County Courthouse.
McInnis said that because of what Peters did, including all of the lawsuits that have been filed against the county by the clerk, the investigations the county has done on every allegation made to commissioners, and the numerous other actions commissioners had to take over the past year because of Peters, more than $1.5 million — and counting — in taxpayers money has been spent in dealing with it all.
“My point being is, we have done extensive research, the clerk and recorder I think is kind of the leader of this pack so to speak, sued us again this week,” McInnis said. “I get a little frustrated because you are labeling Mesa County as fraud central of the United States, and that’s exactly what Tina Peters wanted. She’s using you. She’s leading you down a path to believe that fraud took place.”
Not a single piece of so-called evidence that Peters or her supporters have presented to date prove that there was a single fraudulent vote cast in county elections, McInnis said.
He also questioned why none of Peters’ supporters have denounced what happened to Gerald Wood, whose identity was used to access sensitive areas of the clerk’s office at Peters’ behest, nor acknowledge that Peters’ one-time loyal employee, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, has since turned on the clerk, telling prosecutors who have filed criminal charges against the pair that Peters ordered her to lie.
“I just am amazed that somebody doesn’t stand up and say the difference between right and wrong,” McInnis said.
“What that clerk and recorder did was wrong. Allegation after allegation after allegation, we’ve spent resources and proved time and again, none of them stand up. None of them. Zero. None,” he said.