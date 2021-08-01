When Steven Berg walked into the Grand Junction Cabela’s a month ago to purchase a firearm, he had no idea it would lead to a frantic effort to clear his name of a crime he did not commit.
For every gun purchase in the state, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) performs a background check, which they did for Berg.
He was denied the right to buy the gun, and he appealed that decision. That led to a letter from the CBI informing Berg that there was a warrant out for his arrest in Grand Junction for missing a court date.
Berg isn’t from Grand Junction, but rather lives in Ridgway, and so he called everyone he could think of — the Police Department, court and District Attorney’s Office. The police were able to pull up information on the case and found that the birth date listed in the report didn’t match Berg’s. In fact, Berg wasn’t even in Colorado when the supposed offense occurred in June 2020.
He was in Nevada for work at that time.
“There was a drunken disorderly and trespassing charge,” Berg said. “So I said it wasn’t me. The lady at the Police Department looked at the records, and there was another Steven Berg that lives in Grand Junction.”
At that point, Berg said, it seemed clear there had been a mistake, but he was still having problems clearing his name.
He said the District Attorney’s Office told him he may need to appear in court and even suggested he could take a plea deal.
“I said, ‘I don’t think you’re understanding. I was never even issued a citation. I was never in Grand Junction in June,’ ” Berg said. “It was like they didn’t hear what I was saying.”
Reached for comment, the District Attorney’s Office did look into the case. It was dismissed and the record sealed this week to ensure Berg would not have any further trouble, Berg said. Because it was sealed, the District Attorney could not comment on the case.
Berg said he was relieved that it seems like the issue has been resolved, but he was discouraged by the process.
He eventually had to get a lawyer, and he said he could have been arrested without ever knowing he was accused of a crime.
“It’s frustrating just because I feel like I was denied my constitutional right to buy that gun and the fact that I could have been arrested,” Berg said. “I mean, if I had a tail- light out I could be taken to jail.”
With the charge taken care of, Berg said he expects it might still take a little longer to finally get his gun.
He said a letter has been sent to the CBI, but that he may need to contact them himself before he can purchase it.
Overall, he said, the process was difficult and he wished he could have worked it out himself without needing a lawyer, but that he understands how often police and district attorneys must hear someone claim their innocence.
“I understand totally that they deal with thousands of people a week, and I know that everybody probably says I’m innocent,” Berg said. “From an innocent person looking in, it’s just hard to get anybody’s attention. I truly am innocent. It wasn’t me.”