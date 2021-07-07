A paragliding accident on Orchard Mesa led to the death of a Grand Junction man last weekend.
Ryan Rockow was identified by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office as the man who died Saturday as a result of the accident.
Grand Junction EMS and Fire Department responded to the scene in the 200 block of 28 Road near the Mesa County Fairgrounds about 9 p.m., said Ellis Thompson-Ellis, Fire Department community outreach specialist. That’s where they found Rockow already deceased.
Neighbor Jim Rinderle said he often would see Rockow flying in his motorized paraglider. Powered paragliding is sometimes referred to as paramotoring. Rinderle said he did not witness the accident himself, but that another neighbor saw the crash and called emergency services.
“We see him all the time out here, and I’ve seen him clear down over by the river just everywhere… He got around quite a bit,” Rinderle said. “He was no novice. He knew what he was doing.”
The Coroner’s Office is still working on completing its investigation, but said it expects to release the results today.