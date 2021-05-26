Aaron Carpenter, the Grand Junction man who shot and killed his wife on Christmas Eve 2019, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Carpenter pleaded guilty to second degree murder earlier this year for the killing in which he told police he shot Brianna Carpenter, his wife of four years, in the stomach after an argument in the early morning hours of Dec. 24, 2019.
At the sentencing hearing the court heard from family and friends of Brianna who described her as an outgoing, friendly person with a bright career ahead of her. She was 28 years old when she was killed.
Family friend Cheryl Groothuis said she had known Brianna since the day she was born and described the pain of losing her.
“(Brianna) wasn’t the only one who died,” Groothuis said. “A part of me died and a part of everyone who loved her died.”
Brand Eater, Brianna’s father, and Kathy Kutscher, Brianna’s aunt, described the memories they had of her on trips they had taken and times they visited family. Kutscher said Brianna wanted to have children and was “the future of our family.”
Kutscher, tearing up, described the death of Brianna’s mother in 2015 and how her illness led Brianna to register as an organ donor. She said she had heard that they were able to use bone from Brianna to help another patient.
Referencing an interview Carpenter gave to police, Kutscher described how Carpenter hadn’t helped his wife as she lay on the floor after he shot her because “he was too tired.”
Each witness who spoke of Brianna and the loss they felt asked District Court Chief Judge Brian Flynn, who was presiding over the sentencing, to impose the maximum 40-year sentence that the family had agreed to.
Carpenter’s defense attorneys, Olivia Watkins and Kelsey Tebo asked Judge Flynn for a 24 year sentence. They described Carpenter’s early life as a quiet, bullied young man who had contemplated suicide in the 8th grade.
After graduating high school, Tebo said Carpenter joined the army in 2005. During basic training she said he was the victim of an attempted sexual assault.
He served in Iraq for 13 months and returned home with post traumatic stress disorder, Tebo said.
A serious car accident in 2012, in which Carpenter suffered significant injuries as a passenger, left him with chronic pain as well.
The defense said Carpenter was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in addition to PTSD. He still had suicidal thoughts and had attempted suicide the September prior to the murder, she said.
Carpenter’s parents spoke as well and said they hoped he would get mental health treatment and that their “hearts and prayers” were with Brianna’s family.
Carpenter spoke briefly saying he was remorseful for the crime.
“I just really wish I could have done things better,” Carpenter said. “I think if I had had the time to cool off things would have been better.”
Judge Flynn acknowledged the pain among both families, but said such a serious crime merited a serious sentence. He said he felt 40 years was fair considering the nature of the crime.