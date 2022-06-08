A 34-year-old Clifton man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison followed by three years probation for setting his girlfriend on fire in March, 2021.
Jason Unangst pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted murder with a crime of violence sentence enhancer and second degree assault on a police officer. The attempted murder charge comes with a sentence of 32 years and the assault charge comes with a sentence of four years, to be served consecutively.
Other charges in the case will be dismissed, per the plea agreement.
Unangst was also shot in the head and arm by Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Bailey during the incident. Bailey was cleared and has returned to duty.
Police said Unangst sprayed lighter fluid on his girlfriend and lit her on fire in their bedroom, causing severe burns, and tried to prevent her from going into the bathroom to put out the fire during the incident, which occurred March 7, 2021.
When Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies entered the residence, Unangst sprayed two deputies, including Bailey, with lighter fluid and held a knife to the victim’s neck before he was shot by Bailey, police said.
During sentencing Tuesday, the victim told Judge Richard Gurley she spent years being afraid of Unangst and wondering when he would eventually hurt her enough to put her in the hospital.
“What I was afraid of doesn’t compare to that day last March,” she said.
She described being punched, kicked, sprayed with lighter fluid, and set on fire.
“I don’t know how long it will be until I’m able to get over this,” she said. “Maybe never.”
The victim said she was afraid to leave Unangst because he said if she did he would always be able to find her and hurt her.
“In my opinion he’s getting off easy,” she said. “If only this court knew what he was capable of, they’d lock him up and throw away the key.”
Chief Deputy District Attorney David Waite said the plea agreement will hopefully give the victim some finality that she might not have gotten with a trial.
“This was a horrendous crime that impacted a number of people,” Waite said.
Unangst also pleaded guilty to violating his probation from a previous felony DUI arrest.