A man who received a $325,000 settlement from the Olathe Fire Protection District to resolve a discrimination lawsuit is suing the district again alleging breach of contract.
Devin Feltes-Bullis, a paramedic for the district, filed the lawsuit in Montrose County District Court on May 10.
The lawsuit alleges district personnel were recording Feltes-Bullis’s conversations without his knowledge, which the lawsuit claims is in violation of the non-disparagement clause in the settlement.
An investigation by the Investigations Law Group found the allegations of recording were substantiated and uncontested by the district.
According to the investigation summary, the two people who recorded Feltes-Bullis said they did so to protect the district and its crews against false allegations. The recordings are said to have taken place after Feltes-Bullis received a large settlement from the district related to derogatory comments made to Feltes-Bullis, who is Black and gay.
The people who recorded Feltes-Bullis said they were not instructed to do so.
Olathe Fire Chief Scott Fitzgerald, who is named as a defendant in the suit, told investigators there is nothing in the department’s policies preventing the recording, and compared it to a police officer wearing a body camera, according to the investigation summary.
“The obvious effect of this was to create the impression that Mr. Bullis is untrustworthy, having a negative impact upon his reputation among the remaining firehouse employees,” the complaint states.
Dr. Andrew Gross, the district’s medical director, is also named as a defendant in court documents. The complaint states Gross harmed Feltes-Bullis’s reputation by mentioning a previous vehicular homicide conviction, as well as alleging a HIPAA violation, in a public meeting in March by way of saying Feltes-Bullis is untrustworthy.
“Being a high-level executive on the Western Slope of Colorado, Dr. Gross’s statements during the March 2022 public meeting has irreparably tarnished Mr. Bullis’s reputation among the first-responder community,” the complaint states.
In a response to the complaint filed last Thursday, the defendants’ attorneys alleged Feltes-Bullis effectively placed himself on paid administrative leave without department consent. It also states the department made a concerted effort to accommodate Feltes-Bullis upon his return to work, which he rebuffed.
The district further alleged Feltes-Bullis breached the settlement contract by making disparaging statements toward the district, and asked for a jury trial.
“Defendants are continuing to interview witnesses and will complete an investigation as to the nature and full extent of Plaintiff’s disparaging remarks against the District and Chief Fitzgerald,” the document states.
In July, 2021, Feltes-Bullis filed a civil rights complaint against the district alleging discriminatory statements made by then-chief Matt Patrone (also named as a defendant) and then-deputy chief Fitzgerald. Their roles have since been reversed. Those statements included Patrone making jokes that included the N-word and Fitzgerald telling Feltes-Bullis marriage is between a man and a woman.
An investigation by the Masters Law Firm concluded the remarks did in fact occur, and that they indicated systemic problems with the district’s leadership. The investigation recommended diversity and implicit bias training.
Those issues were not addressed, according to the civil rights complaint. The settlement occurred before the complaint was resolved.
“Everything I’ve ever claimed or everything I’ve ever said happened to me happened in front of witnesses or by text messages or was recorded,” Feltes-Bullis, who still works for the district, said Wednesday.
Feltes-Bullis said he was speaking about the lawsuit because the district has been able to control the narrative so far, and people think they can get away with things because others won’t stand up to them.
“I can’t let them win,” he said. “What they did was wrong.”
A request for comment was not returned Wednesday by the district, which has a special board meeting scheduled for tonight to address a mill levy, which Feltes-Bullis said is being considered in part because of concerns with insurance companies not covering the district’s costs for lawsuits like this.
A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.