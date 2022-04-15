A man with three prior DUI convictions who was out on bond after being charged with another DUI has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI after a fatal crash on Riverside Parkway on April 7.
Police said Rocky Sparks, Jr., 43, was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Riverside Parkway near 29 Road that collided with another pickup truck pulling a trailer. The second pickup truck was pushed into a third pickup truck.
A female passenger in Sparks’ truck was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, the arrest affidavit states.
Police said there were multiple alcohol containers on the floorboards of Sparks’ truck following the crash, and he did not know what happened during the crash when interviewed by police.
According to the affidavit, Sparks told police he had been drinking the night before with the passenger, but had not started drinking yet that day and was on his way to get alcohol.
Witnesses reported seeing the truck driven by Sparks lose control and smash into other vehicles that were stopped at a red light.
Sparks was taken to the hospital, according the affidavit, where he was further interviewed by police. Police said Sparks had bloodshot eyes and was incoherent at times.
Police also said Sparks smelled of alcohol during the interview.
Sparks was arrested for driving under the influence in October, 2021, and sentenced to two years probation in January. That was his third DUI conviction. The two previous ones occurred in 2015 and 1999.
Sparks was arrested again March 13 in the parking lot of the Clifton City Market and charged with DUI. He was out on bond when the fatal crash occurred.
After appearing in court Thursday, Sparks is being held in the Mesa County Jail on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. He has been ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol.