When rancher Don Lumbardy years ago discovered a flag on Bureau of Land Management land 50 feet beyond his fence line, it turned out to be an early indication of the drilling plans that Fram Operating had in the area where he lives up Whitewater Creek.
Lumbardy said Fram had a federal oil and gas lease, and wanted to lease the right to develop the oil and gas beneath his land as well, drilling directionally from beyond his property line. Lumbardy said he refused, and the person representing Fram said they would get the rights to drill under his land anyway, through what he presumes what’s called forced pooling of leases with unwilling owners.
Lumbardy said he needs fuel for ranch equipment and isn’t outright opposed to oil and gas development. But he feared that Fram’s drilling plans could have jeopardized water quality on his ranch.
“It’s a shallow aquifer up there. A lot of my spring water comes from that area they wanted to drill,” he said.
He worried oil and gas development would have occurred too close to surface water and irrigation and livestock water.
“Plus I have a good well that’s downstream from all that,” he said.
Fram never ended up doing any drilling above Lumbardy’s ranch property, much to his relief. It did do some other drilling in the area. But in 2019, a year after the BLM approved a 108-well Fram drilling plan south of Palisade and east of Whitewater, Fram filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which involved liquidating its assets.
Last week, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission fined Fram more than $850,000 for rule violations that include not conducting well integrity tests that are intended to fend off problems such as leaking. Oil and gas leaks from wells can contaminate soil, groundwater and surface water, and vent methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and volatile organic compound pollutants into the atmosphere.
Fram remains the operator of record for 29 wells in Mesa County and was given 35 days to pay the fine and bring the wells in question into regulatory compliance.
But that’s unlikely given that it is defunct, and the commission’s next step would be to foreclose on Fram’s financial assurance to help cover what well-plugging, site reclamation and other work might be required. Its wells also likely will be added to the commission’s list of orphaned wells, which are ones for which no owner or operator can be found, or the owner/operator is unwilling or unable to plug the well and reclaim the site, meaning the burden falls to the state.
Given the events that unfolded, Lumbardy is all the more relieved that Fram didn’t drill wells near his property.
“If they did drill a bunch of them up beyond me and didn’t take care of them and they were leaking, that would be an issue,” he said.
Though Fram ceased to be, its legacy is living on as a case study of the problem the commission is trying to address in new rulemaking proceedings to address what the agency calls financial assurance. That consists of the bonding, letter of credit or other means of assurance that companies can meet their obligations when it comes time to plug wells and reclaim sites once wells have reached the end of their economic lives.
Under existing rules, Fram had $345,000 in well-plugging bonds and other financial assurance the agency can turn to. But Fram’s bankruptcy filing listed the commission as an unsecured creditor with a $3.85 million claim for well plugging and abandonment costs, and also listed the Bureau of Land Management as having a claim for $1.54 million for such costs.
Speaking to the commission during public comments Thursday on the new rulemaking, North Fork Valley resident Gretchen Nicholoff voiced concern about the financial impacts of Fram going bankrupt and “walking away from their responsibility” to plug wells and reclaim sites.
“I would like to see all low-production wells at least monitored for leakage and plugged much sooner than later,” she said.
In Colorado, financial assurance is just one source of funding for situations like the Fram one. The recent oil and gas commission Fram order authorized using money from the state Oil and Gas Conservation and Environmental Response Fund to deal with potential environmental impacts at former nonfederal Fram locations. The BLM imposes its own bonding requirements for companies when it comes to wells involving federal lands and/or minerals and, like the commission, is looking to strengthening its requirements.
In written comments to the commission in its rulemaking, the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association noted that the state’s orphan well program collects funding from sources including a levy on production and revenue from penalties imposed for rule violations.
Said Chelsie Miera, West Slope association’s executive director, “In the Fram situation, it’s important that industry does have strong financial assurance and that it doesn’t fall to the general taxpayer, and luckily in Colorado we have a strong system for that, where there are mechanisms that the industry covers those expenses and makes sure that those (wells) are plugged and reclaimed appropriately and safely.”
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conversation Commission rulemaking is required as part of 2019 legislation requiring sweeping reforms of state oil and gas regulations. The commission is looking to strengthen its financial assurance rules just as the new federal infrastructure law is making $4.7 billion available for orphaned well site plugging, remediation and restoration work.
Some of the money will go to work on federal land, but much will be distributed to states for work on private and other nonfederal land. The commission plans to receive about $93 million in federal funding over about the next decade.
Nicholoff told the commission, “I think it’s a mixed blessing that the federal government is going to be spending lots and lots of money to clean up legacy sites, but it seems to me the taxpayers should not have been the ones having to foot that bill in the first place.”
Miera said Colorado has had a rigorous regulatory structure that has minimized the orphan well problem in the state. The commission says Colorado has 410 orphan wells and 810 orphan oil and gas sites identified on its backlog, though it adds that recent enforcement activity likely increases this number.
West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association in comments to the commission pointed to Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission 2020 data documenting far higher numbers in states such as California, Ohio and Pennsylvania — numbers in the tens and even hundreds of thousands.
Miera said the commission’s draft rules to date have been heavy-handed and costly for a state with some of the fewest orphaned wells.
She said that commission leadership last week said Colorado has a “minuscule problem,’” and she hopes the rulemaking will “ensure the solution is balanced and appropriately addresses our minuscule problem.”
The commission says more than 47,100 wells have been plugged in the state, and just shy of 50,000 are still active wells. Garfield County has nearly 12,000 active wells; Mesa County, about 1,200; and Rio Blanco County, about 2,900.
The concern for some people is what happens as wells stop economically producing. Will the companies that own them have the financial ability to plug them and reclaim sites, and will adequate financial assurance otherwise be in place to cover that cost? Part of the concern arises from the fact that companies sometimes sell off older, lower-producing wells to other companies that may be smaller, with fewer financial resources.
WHAT’S NOW REQUIRED
Currently, the commission requires financial assurance of $10,000 per well for wells less than 3,000 feet deep, and $20,000 per well for deeper ones. Alternatively, companies can submit blanket statewide bonds of $60,000 for less than 100 wells, and $100,000 for more than 100 wells. Special rules pertain to inactive wells to ensure $10,000 or $20,000, depending on depth, is in place to cover each such well, because of the greater likelihood they will soon need to be plugged.
Other financial assurance requirements apply to protections for landowners not party to a lease, seismic operations to evaluate oil and gas resources, and centralized exploration and production waste management facilities.
The draft’s new rules would include a new annual fee per well of $100 this year, and $200 per well annually after that, to fund the orphan well program. Julie Murphy, commission director, told the commission the proposal is one of the least controversial in the draft rules, and she thinks stakeholders think it’s a good idea.
Said Miera, “I think we just need to make sure we get to the right dollar amount.”
She said it’s important to have a sustainable, well-funded orphan-well program that’s neither over- nor underfunded. It’s also important that the program focus on plugging and reclamation, and that state lawmakers aren’t able to sweep some of the money into the state’s general fund.
West Slope association proposes a $15 million cap on the funds collected through the annual fee. It notes that the commission estimates the fee would generate about $10 million in annual revenue starting in 2023, whereas the commission spent only $1.36 million in 2019 and $4.28 million in 2020 on orphan well program projects.
The Western and Rural Local Government Coalition, a Colorado organization that includes northwest counties including Garfield and Mesa counties, likewise supports such a cap on the fee collections.
Some of the focus is on what degree blanket bonds should continue to be allowed. Some commenters want blanket bonds eliminated, so that companies would have to have sufficient bonds or other financial assurance to cover the full cost of plugging and reclamation for each well.
Commission staff recommends a three-tiered approach. Tier 1 companies with a higher enough average well production and fewer than 30% low-producing wells could provide blanket financial assurance ranging from $15,000 per well for less than 50 wells to $1,500 per well for more than 4,000 wells. They still would have to provide single-well versus blanket assurance for certain inactive, out-of-service and transferred wells.
Tier 2 companies not meeting the Tier 1 production standards would have to provide single-well financial assurance within 10 years. Tier 3 companies would be able to provide financial assurance based on their unique circumstances, as proven at a hearing.
Fred Malo, a Garfield County resident, voiced concern to the commission this week about the idea of blanket bonding.
“It’s becoming clear the COGCC is listening only to the industry and not to the climate and environmental groups that are advising them during this rulemaking process,” he said.
But Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis and Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky both told the commission they oppose full-costing bonding, saying it generally isn’t necessary and would negatively impact the oil and gas industry and local economies.
“Full-costing bonding in most cases I think is excessive, wasteful and will likely lead to painful economic repercussions to my area,” Davis said. “Far cheaper and equally effective alternatives would address the orphan well issue.”
IMPACTS ON LOCAL OPERATORS
West Slope association said in written comments to the commission that the agency needs to consider unique circumstances of western Colorado natural gas development, such as pads that can be home to 30 or more wells. It also said few or none of its members companies would qualify for Tier 1 bonding requirements.
“This is not representative of the strength of WSCOGA Operators,” the group wrote.
It said Tier 2, where those companies would find themselves, “would require egregiously high financial assurance” compared to blanket bonds. One of those companies has estimated it would have to pay a blanket bond of $9.6 million as a Tier 1 operator, versus single-well bonding totaling $175 million to $340 million as a Tier 2 operator, West Slope association says.
Addressing the question of what new orphan-well risk might be created by sales of wells from one company to another, commission staff recommends measures such as requiring single-well financial assurance for lower-producing wells being transferred or in the case of transactions mostly involving low-producing wells.
Staff is recommending measures to ensure both buyer and seller of wells assess the impact on the current financial assurance they provide.
STATE VS. FEDERAL RULES
Another hot-button issue is whether new commission requirements should apply to wells under BLM jurisdiction. The group Conservation Colorado recently said in a statement on the rulemaking that about a quarter of wells in the state are on federal lands and/or involve federally leased minerals, but they would be exempt from the new state requirements as currently proposed.
“The absence of this provision would create a poor incentive for industry to seek out new production opportunities on Colorado’s public lands and leave a whopping 25% of the wells on Colorado’s public lands unaccounted for to the dismay of local elected officials,” the group said.
It cited a letter this month supporting imposing the state requirements on federal lands, signed by elected officials including some county commissioners in Pitkin, Eagle, San Juan and Ouray counties, and elected officials from some Western Slope cities. But the Western and Rural Local Government Coalition is calling for exempting federal wells from single-well financial assurance requirements, citing a desire to avoid “double bonding” by the state and federal requirements.
Commission staff recommends that the commission keep the status quo, in which the federal government addresses financial assurance for federal wells.
At the least, staff suggest the commission allow time for the BLM to take up its expected action on revising its requirements before the commission considers whether to address what gaps may exist between state and federal financial assurance requirements.
After taking public comments on the rulemaking Thursday and Friday, the commission is scheduled to hear presentations from official parties to the rulemaking this week.
After further work on the rules by staff and more comments from parties, the commission is scheduled to deliberate on the rules and decide on them on Feb. 22-23.
As for Lumbardy, while Fram didn’t end up drilling near his property outside Whitewater, he still worries that another company could acquire leases in the area and proceed with oil and gas development that could have impacts on water quality.
“Somebody else could come along that’s got the money to do that, and I would still be concerned,” he said.