One of the more unique properties in the Grand Junction area, a “modern day castle” on top of the Grand Mesa, is set to be auctioned off Thursday.
Auctioneer and broker Cookie Lockhart said whoever buys the property will be getting a deal.
The house is different from most one would find in the area, Lockhart said, constructed in more of an eastern or European style than a western style.
“It’s just extremely elegant,” Lockhart said. “And probably most properties in that area are not built like that.”
The 7,000 square foot main house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a wine cellar, two ponds, a 15’ fountain, a walk-in vault, a theater, multiple wall and ceiling murals, an elevator and six patios, according to the listing.
Nearby, there is a 530 square foot “Octagon Entertainment Structure.”
Lockhart said she’s never had an opportunity quite like this in her 50 years as an auctioneer.
Located near the town of Mesa and Powderhorn ski area, the house is ready to move in and comes with spectacular views, she said.
The whole 215-acre property is being split into six parcels for the sale.
The previous owner was an executive who liked to entertain, and Lockhart said there are a lot of possibilities with the house and property.
“It’s not for everyone but we intend to find who it is for,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart said she has received more than 1,000 inquiries about the house, and from people near and far. It’s hard to say who will end up getting the property.
“The thing about an auction, you just don’t know what’s going to happen until it happens,” Lockhart said.