Marble officials announced Friday that all out-of-county visitors are banned from town until May 27.
The "slow the flow" plan Marble Town Trustees put in place is in accordance with Gunnison County's current inter-county travel regulations as well as the state's safer-at-home order requiring all Coloradans to recreate within 10 miles of their homes.
All public services, lodges and short-term rentals in the Marble-area are also closed to out-of-county visitors until May 27, Town of Marble Trustee Larry Good announced.
STATE ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY FOR COUNTING COVID-19 DEATHS
State data on fatalities from COVID-19 changed on Friday as a result of an additional way of tallying deaths.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Friday the counting of deaths will be split into two categories in order to comply with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first number is deaths among people who had COVID-19, which is the number the state has been using. According to Friday's count, that total was 1,150.
The second count, according to the release, is deaths in which the cause of death listed on the death certificate was COVID-19. That total at 878 as of May 9, the latest as reported by the CDC.
In the release, officials said the state does not unilaterally change information on death certificates and does not question or try to change a physician’s diagnosis or causes-of-death determination.
“We understand it is confusing that there are different systems and ways of counting deaths. It’s important to understand the difference between the official cause of death and the list of deaths among COVID-19 cases,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, said in the release.