According to the report, there were 233 active residential listings in March, compared to 156 in March, 2021.
Still, those numbers are well below March 2019 and March 2020, which saw 626 and 596 residential listings, respectively.
The increase in listings indicates homeowners believe the market may be reaching a peak soon, Bray Real Estate Sales Manager Stewart Cruikshank said.
“Just in the last two weeks, the amount of listings we’ve received has been amazing,” Cruikshank said.
Homeowners are watching the market, Cruikshank said, and deciding this is the right time to sell, so they should just go ahead and do it.
People are also finding options for new houses to get to after selling, Cruikshank said.
“Grand Junction is still affordable compared to Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins,” he said.
In addition, the overall median price for a house rose 14%, up to $370,000 from $323,000, and houses spent an average of 42 days on the market in March, compared to 46 last year, according to the report.
Cruikshank said sellers are seeing multiple offers and offers above asking price consistently.
“It’s still a very competitive buyer’s market,” he said. “Not for the faint of heart.”
Of the active listings in March, 20 were under $199,000 and just 17 were from $200,000 to $299,000. Forty-six listings were in the $300,000s, 35 were in the $400,000s, 53 were $500,000-$750,000, 35 were $750,000-$1 million and 27 were more than $1 million.
That makes it a tough time for those looking for houses in the lower-cost range.
“It’s tough for the younger first-time homebuyer to get into Grand Junction right now,” Cruikshank said.
Cruikshank suggested those people look into resources for first time buyers and even see if their parents can help out.
April is generally the beginning of selling season, Cruikshank said, so the rise in market activity could continue.
According to the report, both overall sales and building permits were down 14% compared to March 2021.