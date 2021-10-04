Marching band is both a class and a sport for high school students.
But unlike biology or language arts, you actually compete with other schools. Unlike sports like softball, baseball, basketball or football, the strategy is only focused on improving as a marching band.
“In those sports, you strategize against the other school. You try to stop their running game or pitch around certain batters. In marching band, it’s all on you. Your only strategy is making sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to,” said Jeff Mason, band director for Palisade High School. “And even then, this is unique because you’re actually cheering on the schools you’re competing against. Everyone wants each other to succeed; there’s nothing like it.”
For the first time in two years, Western Slope high school marching bands had the opportunity to compete at Stocker Stadium. The 44th Colorado West Marching Band Festival featured performances from 14 Colorado high schools from the Western Slope to Pueblo County High School to Rampart High School.
All four District 51 schools were represented at the festival as well as Delta, Grand Valley, Olathe, Montrose and Cedaredge.
Kids cheered, sang songs and cracked jokes with each other as they ate lunch and practiced outside the stadium before their performances.
As the Montrose High School band walked to Lincoln Park to warm up, the students high-fived Delta High School students as they passed by, and cheered other high schools that were marching single-file into the stadium.
But don’t be fooled by the wholesome level of sportsmanship. These kids were there to show how well they could perform after months of hard work.
“Playing music alone is hard; it takes a lot of skill. But then you add the visual element of marching and it makes it that much harder,” Mason said. “The rule of thumb is that it takes about a week to nail down one minute of a performance, and our performance is over seven minutes long.”
DRUM MAJORS LEAD THE WAY
Kaine Nelson and Averee Toft had been anticipating Saturday’s competition for a while, and they had a big task ahead of them. As the Palisade High School drum majors, they’re the ones directing the on-field performance.
“I was in band in middle school and I didn’t particularly love it, so I’m really not sure why I joined marching band in the first place,” Toft said. “I thought it would be fun and joined with my friends, but they all ditched last second. I thought, ‘Eh, what the heck, why not?’ and stuck with it. Here I am three years later.”
Becoming a drum major takes work. Nelson and Toft had to first audition, which included interviews, volunteering their free time and showing commitment to the band.
On the field, they’re the directors. With one hand, they have to repeat a motion so the band members can keep track of the beats.
With the other hand, the drum majors may need to slow down a trumpeter going too fast.
Like sports athletes, the mental preparation is important. Nelson secluded himself from his bandmates so that he could practice his role.
There have been important lessons learned since taking over as a drum major.
“I’ve really learned how to become a leader. I’ve never been in a leadership role up until this,” Nelson said. “Being a drum major, you need to learn what needs to happen to make a performance go well, organize the behind-the-scenes work, and work with kids to fix any problems.”
PRACTICE IS THE KEY
Archer Schmalz is in her fourth year of marching band for Central High School. She almost quit before she even started because “it sounded boring” but stuck with it, she said.
Then she wasn’t going to come back for her sophomore year until she went to a state competition at Air Academy High School. That changed everything for her.
“It was so cool to see. Just in our Class 4A, there were 20 other bands watching us. And even though you’re in a competition, you’re cheering each other on and you get to see these amazing performances,” Schmalz said. “You’re also with your bandmates 24/7 for three days, it’s a great experience. It’s not something shared in many other sports, and I also wrestle and play soccer.”
Schmalz has the cumbersome task of playing tuba for marching band. The bulky instrument can weigh 20 to 30 pounds.
It was difficult at first, but she got better with more practice, she said.
“The best way to succeed in marching band is to just try — that’s it, that’s all there is to it,” she said. “I’ve seen athletic people not play well and I’ve seen some unathletic people succeed. The difference is that they tried hard.”
Last year, Schmalz, her bandmates and peers across the state saw competitions canceled. School District 51 did organize some exhibitions at Stocker Stadium, but it wasn’t the same.
That made the return of this year’s festival all the more sweet for Schmalz.
“This is amazing. I’m so glad to have this back this year, and I can’t think of a better way to start my senior year,” she said. “We have regionals coming up on Oct. 21, so come and see all four schools. We’d love your support.”