The Fruita Monument High School marching band color guard practices at Stocker Stadium on Monday morning, getting ready for the 44th Colorado West Marching Band Festival, which will take place Saturday at Stocker Stadium.
High school marching bands will take center stage on Saturday.
After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the 44th Colorado West Marching Band Festival returns. Western Colorado’s premiere marching band event will take place at Stocker Stadium with field shows starting at 11:15 a.m.
Bands from high schools across Colorado will compete in their first performance of the year, which will be held in front of a seven-judge panel.
Because of the size of the festival, parking will be limited at the Lincoln Park complex throughout the day.
Visitors and attendees are asked to avoid using the 12th Street entrance to Lincoln Park unless there’s a need to access parking for people with disabilities.
No other public parking will be available through this entrance.
People who want to park at Lincoln Park are asked to enter from the Gunnsion entrance.
Field show tickets can be purchased the day of the festival at the entrance gate to Stocker Stadium. Tickets are $13 for adults; $8 for students, active military and seniors over 60; and free for children under the age of five.
The festival will conclude at 3:30 p.m. with an awards presentation.
After the high school field presentations and before the awards ceremony, there will be a guest performance from the Colorado Mesa University Maverick Stampede marching band.