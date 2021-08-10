Tenants are back in the Margery Building after being evacuated late last month because of roof damage after a heavy rainfall.
It's good news that tenants were able to return but permanent repairs are still necessary to the building and that will cause those tenants to have to leave again.
The building, located at 519 Main St, was evacuated after heavy rains July 25 caused a section of the roof to fail.
The roof is now stabilized by steel beams, according to Mesa County Building Official Darrell Bay, and tenants were allowed to return July 30.
One tenant, Monique's Bridal, posted on Facebook Aug. 2 saying business had returned to usual.
Bay said in an email that a the roof will have to be replaced as soon as an engineered design is complete and materials can be acquired.
"The owner and contractor will have to work with the tenants as they will not be allowed to occupy the building during construction to ensure their safety," Bay said in an email.
The building is owned by P & L Properties. Tenants include Pinque Boutique, Hill People Gear, The Raw Canvas and Monique Bridal.