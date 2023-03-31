Ten sighs of relief were let out Thursday at Grand Junction City Hall as 10 recipients of retail marijuana business licenses were randomly selected.
Palisade-based Colorado Weedery was the first random yellow lottery ball to drop.
“It was very exciting,” Colorado Weedery’s Patricia Smith said.
“We’re number one, there’s nothing more to say,” Smith said smiling. “It was nice to not have to worry about it much longer, and we’re just excited to move it into Junction. We’ve been successful these last few years, and looking to be more successful there.”
The Palisade Weedery location will remain open, Smith said.
“The plan is to keep everything open and just open another one.”
The 10 selected to get licenses are Lucky Me Dispensary (2648 Patterson Road), Canna Care (2730 U.S. Highway 50), Grand Junction Greenery (762 Horizon Drive), The Garage (545 Colorado Avenue), Golden Rookie (605 Grand Avenue), Native Roots (683 Horizon Drive #110), Kai Dispensary (914 South Avenue), Green Horizon (739 Horizon Drive, Unit B), Colorado Weedery, 879 Struthers Ave. Unit A), and Elevate (1022 North Third St).
Kai Dispensary, another local applicant, was the 10th and final selection.
“We’re pretty excited,” Kai owner Joey Coleman said. “We left it to number 10. We were the last one. I think I was the only one in here who showed any emotion, I burst out a little bit.”
“We’re ready to work, we’ve got a lot to do,” Coleman said. “We’re building from the ground up, so we start construction now.”
In addition to local applicants, some larger marijuana companies were also selected in the lottery,
“We are overjoyed to get the news that Native Roots will be joining the Grand Junction community,” Native Roots Policy and Public Affairs Manager Liz Zukowski said in a statement. Native Roots operates stores across the Front Range and in some mountain resort communities.
“We know the application process was highly competitive. We have members of our team with strong roots in the city, and we put a lot of effort into our application to ensure we had the best position possible. Getting the news today is cause for great celebration at Native Roots.”
Zukowski said the company hopes to open its Grand Junction location by this summer.
The selected applicants can now apply for a license through the state of Colorado, and once they receive that license, they can receive the license from the city and then open for business.
City Attorney John Shaver ran the lottery process Thursday morning at Grand Junction City Hall.
Applicants and their representatives lined up in alphabetical order and confirmed their information with city staff. Then, they dropped their information, which was contained on a card, in a transparent cylinder, which Shaver spun around to mix up the cards.
The cards were picked and assigned a numbered ping pong ball in the order they were picked. The ping pong balls were then put in a wire lottery ball machine.
Grand Junction Municipal Judge Dan Robinson, who had been absent for the choosing of the numbers in order to maintain the event’s double blind status, drew the numbered yellow ping pong balls from the machine one at a time, announcing each number.
Grand Junction voters approved retail marijuana in April 2021, and City Council decided 10 business licenses for marijuana stores would be awarded via a lottery process. The city’s application period closed last June.
“It’s been a long process, but we made it, and the city’s worked through a lot of problems and helped us out through it, so we’re cool, happy to be here,” Joey Coleman said.
“I have a slightly different view of it,” Joey’s father Joseph Coleman, co-owner of Kai Dispensary, said. “I think they turned this into a chance, whereas they professed they were going to do it by merit, and the merit seemed to fall apart.”
“The second observation is they should never give equal treatment to out of towners, because if there’s a problem, a local’s got to face the council. Out of towners, they can just say ‘Hey, we’re going to send a manager, we’re going to send somebody else.’ They didn’t do as good as they could have with those two issues.”
Dan Ramsey of Azul, one of the applicants that wasn’t selected, said he was disappointed to have had to hold property available for the store, one of the requirements for getting a license, for the entire length of the application process.
“I’ve been in this process from the very beginning. It’s mostly disappointing that the process took so long,” Ramsey said. “I’ve been holding that location for a year and a half. I’ve invested a lot and invested a lot of time.”
Two situations could have potentially complicated Thursday’s proceedings, one involving Horizon Drive applicants and one involving litigation with High Colorado. However, neither situation arose, as only two Horizon Drive applications were chosen, and High Colorado was not.
“There main thing is we had a very solid process and that’s what we wanted from day one, and that’s what we ended up with here today,” City Manager Greg Caton said.