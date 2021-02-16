Since early January, the Grand Junction Planning Commission has been considering potential land use regulations for marijuana-related businesses and intends to deliver its recommendations to the City Council next month.
In early January, the Planning Commission began reviewing the different types of marijuana businesses that could be allowed in Grand Junction — specifically retail stores, cultivation and products manufacturing.
Community Development Director Tamra Allen said this work was at the direction of the City Council in a December work session.
“We’ve been talking extensively through the land use components, impacts and issues related to retail sales, cultivation and manufactured products,” Allen said. “We have really been asking the Planning Commission to review the actual uses, to understand how they operate, what the state’s regulatory framework is and then provide some context for what they think would be the preferred or recommended way to manage those land uses here.”
This discussion is coming just months before voters will be asked if they want to repeal a moratorium on marijuana- related businesses in the city.
Planning Commission Chair Andrew Teske said it was important to discuss those regulations even with the uncertainty of the upcoming April vote.
“Anticipating potentially that there would be a need to have regulations in place in the city for that type of land use … we have been taking some time to talk with planning staff about various land use-related issues that arise regarding marijuana- related uses and do some consideration in advance of a potential repeal by the voters of the moratorium,” Teske said.
Giving voters an idea of the types of regulations the city intends to put in place before the vote is taken is something some City Council members have advocated for.
However, it is unlikely they will be finalized prior to the vote, Allen said.
“The expectation is not that we will have them adopted and fully fleshed out in a regulatory ordinance, but at least there would be some ability to dialog on whether the structure is fitting for this community,” Allen said.
Grand Junction will be relatively late to allow the marijuana industry if voters do repeal the moratorium.
“Certainly, lots of communities have adopted and allowed these ahead of us,” Allen said. “So we’ve spent a lot of time talking with other land use planners, enforcement officials, clerks throughout the state. We’re really trying to understand how we set up a system here that will be successful for this community.”
During the last few work sessions, Teske said he has learned a lot about the marijuana industry, and that their work has been informed by the marijuana task force that the city set up last fall. That task force was made up of both community members and city staff.
“There has been an awful lot of discussion about all kinds of different things as potential either features of a zoning ordinance that might be in effect with respect to marijuana uses, various aspects of the code amendment or amendments that might involve all kinds of different issues,” Teske said.
The commission has not made final recommendations yet.
So far, the recommendations have assumed a maximum number of retail stores allowed at six and that they should largely be regulated from a land use perspective in parallel with similar non-marijuana businesses like liquor stores, according to a staff report.
“I anticipate having some meetings here about these issues and accepting public feedback,” Teske said. “That would be very helpful to me and to all of my fellow Planning Commission members.”
The Planning Commission’s next work session is at noon Thursday.