Going into 2022, the city of Grand Junction is still figuring out how exactly recreational marijuana businesses, which were approved by the voters in April, will be governed in the city.
Although City Council has decided to cap the number of recreational marijuana businesses at 10, how those 10 licenses will be given out, and how the city’s criteria for keeping the licenses will be enforced, has yet to be decided.
City Council originally decided to go with a weighted lottery to decide who gets a license, but during a discussion about which criteria should be weighted and by how much, council members Dennis Simpson and Rick Taggart said they would like to revisit the issue.
“I don’t know what we gain from a weighted lottery,” Taggart said.
Marijuana industry professionals told council they favor a totally merit-based system of choosing licenses.
Meanwhile, locals told council they worry about not getting a piece of the pie and all the licenses going to those already in the marijuana industry.
That’s not the only thing on the city’s plate, though.
There’s also the question of what to do with the city’s increased sales and tax revenue, which according to November’s sales tax report was about $900,000 more than expected so far this year.
The city also has to work through what to do with $1 million set aside in the 2022 budget for housing-related issues.
One 2022 project that has residents fired up is a $1.6 million effort adding four new lighted tennis courts at Canyon View Park and converting four tennis courts at Lincoln Park into at least 18 pickleball courts.
There is a “tremendous amount of waiting” at the other pickleball facilities in the area, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou told City Council.
“We’ve talked a lot about how pickleball needs a home, and this would be the home for pickleball right here at Lincoln Park,” Sherbenou said.
Of the $1.6 million the project is slated to cost, $750,000 is coming from sales tax $200,000 is coming from the conservation trust fund, $100,000 is coming from the tennis and pickleball communities and $550,000 is earmarked to come from the city’s new cannabis tax.
When the project was presented to City Council, Simpson, an avid pickleball player, said he wanted assurances the city would still go forward with the project if the cannabis revenue was less than expected.
Previous estimates have said taxing marijuana businesses could bring in as much as $2.9 million per year for the city. There won’t be any cannabis revenue at all until City Council figures out how it wants to distribute licenses.