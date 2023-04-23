762 Horizon Dr. Weed Shop 042123

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Grand Junction Greenery hopes to open its marijuana outlet at 762 Horizon Drive open as soon as possible.

 Scott Crabtree

Ten budding retail marijuana store owners are in various stages of preparing their premises to open for business after being selected in a March 30 lottery.

Grand Junction Greenery, an offshoot of the Durango Greenery that will be located at 762 Horizon Drive, said it’s just waiting for paperwork before it can open, which it will “ASAP.”

