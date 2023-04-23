Ten budding retail marijuana store owners are in various stages of preparing their premises to open for business after being selected in a March 30 lottery.
Grand Junction Greenery, an offshoot of the Durango Greenery that will be located at 762 Horizon Drive, said it’s just waiting for paperwork before it can open, which it will “ASAP.”
“Our company was born on the Western Slope, so we’re thrilled to be expanding into a city like Grand Junction,” Greenery CEO Joel Cameron said in an email. “Everyone we’ve met here has been truly welcoming, so we can’t wait to pay it forward by creating more jobs for Grand Junction locals.”
Cameron said Grand Junction Greenery started the process of getting a dispensary in Grand Junction on April 7, 2021.
The final obstacle for most of the applicants is the state of Colorado’s licensing process. Applicants must receive retail marijuana licenses from the state in order to officially receive their licens es from the city of Grand Junction.
Applicants for state licenses must have proof of Colorado residency for at least two years and pass criminal and credit background checks. They also must pay a $5,000 application fee and a $2,440 license fee. Much of the state’s application includes information applicants were also asked for by the city of Grand Junction.
“Our last hurdle is the 30- to 90-day waiting period before all the red tape is cut and our doors open,” Cameron said. “The state’s licensing process is rigorous and lengthy, but it needs to be to ensure that only qualified applicants who will run compliant, legal businesses are granted licenses, and that’s us.”
One business, Kai Dispensary, is razing a building at 914 South Ave. and constructing a new one.
“To my knowledge we are the only winning applicant that is building from the ground up, which obviously comes with a laundry list of challenges that others will not face,” Kai owner Joey Coleman said in an email. “However, we’ve been in the valley for decades, have extensive experience building here, and are ready and thrilled to take on this challenge”
Coleman said Kai is working with engineering firms and architects to finalize plans and receive building permits.
“We have a very exciting design in the works, and because we are building from the ground up we are emphasizing the cannabis customer experience into every step of the process, starting with the design of the structure itself. The disadvantage is we will be one of the last to open, the advantage is we will truly stand out with our state of the art design and attention to detail when we open our doors.”
Coleman did not give an estimate how long the building process might take.
Native Roots Policy and Public Affairs Manager Liz Zukowski said the chain is hoping to open its Grand Junction location, at 683 Horizon Drive #110, this summer.
Zukowski said in an email that Native Roots will provide both recreational and medical marijuana at its store.
Native Roots has been told the state review process will take 60 days, Zukowski said, although that could be faster depending on the state’s capacity.
“We look forward to the official grand opening this summer and have no doubt it will be a great success. Our team has roots in Grand Junction, and we can’t wait to bring Grand Junction into the Native Roots family,” Zukowski said.