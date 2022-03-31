MarillacHealth has started a campaign to raise funds to help pay for a $12.2 million clinic expansion at the soon-to-be Clifton Community Campus.
At the same time, the nonprofit clinic that provides health services to patients that are uninsured or underinsured has issued a request for proposals to design a new facility that, tentatively, would be located adjacent to the planned campus near the intersection of D 1/2 and 32 1/2 roads.
That $16 million campus is part of a larger Mesa County project to build or improve community centers around the county. The project also is the site for a planned $11.5 million expansion of the Mesa County Library.
In January, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a $1.4 million contract for design and engineering services for the campus, which is to include a new community hall, an early childhood education center and a childhood training center, all with child day care services.
The county is using money from the federal COVID Relief Act to pay for that part of the project.
Meanwhile, the Mesa County Libraries’ Board of Trustees plans to build its proposed new Clifton Branch Library on the campus on a 27-acre hay field located next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School.
Initially, the library district had been planning to locate its new Clifton branch on 5 acres it had purchased in 2017 on F Road near 32 Road, but started to entertain an offer from the county to move it to the planned new campus.
The county recently purchased land behind the school, and is in the process of working out a long-term agreement leasing it to MarillacHealth, just as it is planning to lease land to the library district. The lease is likely to cost both entities little to nothing. For example, the county currently leases space to the Orchard Mesa Little League and the Trap Club in Whitewater, two nonprofit groups, for $250 a year.
On Tuesday, the commissioners approved a letter to Mesa County Enterprise Zone Administrator Terri Benson showing its support of including the Marillac expansion as part of the Mesa County Enterprise Zone Contribution Project. Getting that designation allows donors to qualify for state tax credits for a portion of their contributions.
The main Marillac Clinic already is one of 26 county entities on that project list.
The commissioners also approved a letter to U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper showing their support for allocating $2.5 million in Congressionally Directed Spending money that the two helped get into the bipartisan omnibus government funding bill signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month, which included $8.9 billion for rural health programs.
“As the only Federally Qualified Community Health Center serving Mesa County, MarillacHealth provides integrated primary medical, dental, behavioral health care and pharmaceuticals to 12,000 individuals annually,” the commissioners wrote in the letter.
“The Mesa County BOCC first contacted MarillacHealth’s leadership in 2021 to explore the feasibility of Marillac building a new care site in Clifton, which has a high density of low income families,” the letter reads. “Given the scarcity of services in this unincorporated area, and the absence of primary health care in the entire east end of the Grand Valley, Mesa County has launched a landmark civic improvement project to develop the 27-acre, multi-purpose Clifton Community Campus, which at our invitation, will include Marillac.”
In its application to be included in the enterprise zone, the clinic says it hopes to build a new 20,000-square-foot pod-style clinic that would include room to add more pods. Construction is expected to begin early next year, with a possible opening date in 2024.
The clinic, which would employ about 14 health care professionals, says having a presence in Clifton fits precisely with its core mission to serve the underserved, the homeless and people on Medicare and Medicaid.
“The Clifton area of Mesa County is a health care desert, with only one urgent care clinic in the area, which does not offer the sliding-fee discount program for under- or uninsured clients, or the same services Marillac does,” the clinic wrote in its proposal to the Colorado Economic Development Commission to get that enterprise zone designation.
“Research by Marillac and their partners show that 70% of the potential patients in Clifton and Fruitvale are eligible for Medicaid and CHP+ (Child Health Plan Plus), and 16% are uninsured,” it wrote. “This area is designated (a) Colorado Medically Underserved Population, as well as (a) federal Health Professional Shortage Area for low-income/geographic, mental health and oral health, and is in the 9-10 decile (10 is highest) for substance abuse.”
Marillac currently has treatment facilities next to St. Mary’s Hospital on Seventh Street, and the Mesa County Public Health Department on 29 1/2 Road. It also operates a school-based health care center inside Central High School off the Interstate 70 Business Loop, and a dental hygiene screening service at Western Colorado Pediatric Associates on 12th Street.
Not everyone in the neighborhood around where Marillac is hoping to build is enamored with the idea.
In letters to The Daily Sentinel, two area neighbors are working to save the land from development, which currently is used as park space with limited facilities, such as a gazebo and a small playground. The two objected to the project after attending a recent open meeting on it, saying the area already has too much traffic.
“The developers said the Marillac clinic would employ 60 people and would get 150 to 200 patients per day. This would increase traffic in our little area 150%,” wrote Darylene Iacovetto.
“How does it make sense to rip out an established park and put the clinic in an already congested neighborhood when they can put it in the land the county bought to develop (the Clifton campus),” added neighbor William Kirsch. “Logically and financially it would make sense to put the clinic with the most traffic on D 1/2 Road with access to the library and city hall on the same (land) in the same entrance.”
The Clifton campus also is to have open space and indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, including basketball and handball courts, an exterior movie wall, an exterior gazebo and a playground area for children.