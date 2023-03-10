On Tuesday night, the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education voted by a 3-2 margin to reject the inclusion of a MarillacHealth school-based health center (SBHC) in the new Grand Junction High School.

Board President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones, and Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema voted to reject the clinic, citing some of their previously stated concerns from past board meetings as well as a lawsuit filed against MarillacHealth on Feb. 23 alleging fraudulent misuse of school-based health center grant money for the Warrior Wellness Center clinic housed in Central High School.

