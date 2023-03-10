With the ongoing construction of the new Grand Junction High School in the background, high school students leave for the day Thursday afternoon. The original plan was to have a MarillacHealth school-based health center in the new school upon completion, but the Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education voted it down at Tuesday’s meeting.
With the ongoing construction of the new Grand Junction High School in the background, high school students leave for the day Thursday afternoon. The original plan was to have a MarillacHealth school-based health center in the new school upon completion, but the Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education voted it down at Tuesday’s meeting.
With the ongoing construction of the new Grand Junction High School in the background, students leave for the day Thursday afternoon. The original construction plan was to have a MarillacHealth school-based health center in the new school upon completion, but the Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education voted it down at meeting on Tuesday.
With the ongoing construction of the new Grand Junction High School in the background, high school students leave for the day Thursday afternoon. The original plan was to have a MarillacHealth school-based health center in the new school upon completion, but the Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education voted it down at Tuesday’s meeting.
Scott Crabtree
With the ongoing construction of the new Grand Junction High School in the background, high school students leave for the day Thursday afternoon. The original plan was to have a MarillacHealth school-based health center in the new school upon completion, but the Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education voted it down at Tuesday’s meeting.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
With the ongoing construction of the new Grand Junction High School in the background, students leave for the day Thursday afternoon. The original construction plan was to have a MarillacHealth school-based health center in the new school upon completion, but the Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education voted it down at meeting on Tuesday.
On Tuesday night, the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education voted by a 3-2 margin to reject the inclusion of a MarillacHealth school-based health center (SBHC) in the new Grand Junction High School.
Board President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones, and Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema voted to reject the clinic, citing some of their previously stated concerns from past board meetings as well as a lawsuit filed against MarillacHealth on Feb. 23 alleging fraudulent misuse of school-based health center grant money for the Warrior Wellness Center clinic housed in Central High School.
Haitz and Jones expressed disappointment that they found out about the lawsuit not from the health care provider but instead from an anonymous email.
They also said they were disappointed that an alternative to the school-based health center that they proposed to MarillacHealth was “dismissed.”
MarillacHealth on Wednesday issued a press release responding to the board’s rejection.
The press release stated that planning for the walk-in clinic began in 2018 with a comprehensive survey that revealed “extensive unmet health care needs, particularly in mental health” at Grand Junction High School.
Earlier this year, MarillacHealth submitted a planning grant application to the state in preparation of moving forward with the clinic.
Later in the day, MarillacHealth CEO Kay Ramachandran sent a letter to The Daily Sentinel that provided a more in-depth response to the school board’s decision:
marillachealth response“It was disappointing to see members of District 51 School Board ignore the voices of students and vote against the school- based health center in Grand Junction High School. The last time the board entertained public comment on the SBHC, we saw number of students advocating for the SBHC at GJHS. It takes a lot of courage and strength for a young person to come up to the mic, in a public forum, and share their personal challenges with mental health issues and their positive experiences with getting help from a trusted/trained adult at the Warrior Wellness Center. Some of them came forward to advocate for their peers. This should be seen by every adult as a cry for help.
Ramachandran said she wanted to “set the record straight” in her statement on several comments made by D51 board members.
“Yes, (Board President) Andrea Haitz and (Vice President) Will Jones did meet with me and my team and offer to lease/donate 0.9 acres of land across the street from GJHS and informed me that the current building on the lot would be torn down and Marillac could build a new building on the site and run it as clinic for the school and the community at large. I gave it a lot of thought and wrote back to every member and shared the following: if the clinic was not located within the school building, Marillac would not be eligible for state and federal funds to run the clinic.
“These funds are the foundation for a financial model for SBHCs. In short, we could not make it work since it would be prohibitively expensive to do so and would not break even. Instead, I made a counter-offer to them which we felt was a ‘happy medium’ for both the school district and Marillac. To date, I have never received a response to my counteroffer from (Haitz), nor did she mention this at the meeting last night.”
Ramachandran also gave an explanation about the pending lawsuit against Marillac.
“The lawsuit has no merit. It is strictly an employment lawsuit between Marillac the employer and an ex-employee and therefore an internal matter. This same ex-employee filed a complaint with the Civil Rights Division against Marillac. The Division of Civil Rights thoroughly investigated the complaint and decided in Marillac’s favor.”
She also explained why the D51 board was not told about the lawsuit.
“As the CEO of an independent, not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), I report to my board of directors and diligently fulfill my responsibilities every single day. I take my guidance from my board and our company attorneys when appropriate. I am not obliged to inform any business partner of an internal employment matter.
The Marillac CEO also added comments about how they are held to standards through an audit processes, and a grant was just awarded to the Warrior Wellness Center.
“As a FQHC, we are very familiar with being recipients of grants from the federal government, state agencies and local governments. Ironically, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment just awarded another $123,000 for the Warrior Wellness Center. These entities conduct regular audits of the grants they have awarded to us. To date, MarillacHealth has passed every audit successfully. As professionals and business people we all know that I cannot comment further on ongoing litigation.
Lastly, Ramachandran voiced her disappointment that the GJHS facility was voted down, thus eliminating a health center alternative for children and families who may need help with medical services.
“For those of us who are blessed to have been born in homes where we have never wanted for the basics of life, it is time to open doors for those vulnerable children who have no access to many basics of life,” she wrote. “We just shut the door on this by voting down the SBHC at Grand Junction High School.”