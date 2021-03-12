Mark McCallister, who is running for Grand Junction City Council in District A, says he will listen to the community and use his leadership skills to develop a bright future for the city.
“I am running for City Council because I listen to our community,” McCallister said. “Many people have asked me to use my leadership skills to help us through these trying times. I have the ability to bring people together and lead us into a bright and vibrant future.”
McCallister is a Grand Junction native and is raising three children in the city. He has worked in the construction industry for more than 30 years and over the time he has worked with local governments and institutions like Colorado Mesa University.
“I have worked on many projects such as the new CMU Maverick Hotel and the Two Rivers Convention Center renovation,” McCallister said. “I have had the pleasure to work alongside many of our local elected officials on issues, such as the Back the Badge Campaign in 2019, and worked with our community on the current COVID-19 issues finding a way to safely reopen our community.”
McCallister said he would be in favor of partnering with local organizations to help businesses that are struggling through the pandemic. He said the city should direct grant funding to those most impacted by COVID-19.
“If grants are available, the council should use the channels that already exist, such as the incubator and HomewardBound, to find where the greatest needs are and let them fulfill those needs,” McCallister said.
Managing the city’s growth as it recovers from the pandemic is a key issue, McCallister said. He said the city needs to work to address the needs of workers in a changing economy by improving services for those now working from home.
“We need to find a way to manage growth,” McCallister said. “I would look at our airport first. We need more non-stop flights to major destinations. We also need better internet services. This COVID crisis has created a new way of doing business from home. I do not believe that we have the services to meet these needs.”
One way the City Council has stepped in to encourage development in the past is through purchasing blighted buildings in the downtown area.
McCallister said he does not believe the city should be encroaching on the private sector.
“Someone owns these properties,” McCallister said. “The city should not be in the real estate business.”
One issue that the next council will potentially have to tackle is the regulation of marijuana businesses in Grand Junction if the voters choose to lift the moratorium. The council will have the ability to choose what kind of marijuana businesses will be allowed.
McCallister said he disagreed with the way the current council decided to put the question on the ballot. However, he would be open to a limited number of marijuana retail stores with large buffers from schools and only allow them in industrial zones.
“I believe it is unconscionable that the current council put forth a ballot measure such as this one without any processes in place to protect our community from negative outcomes,” McCallister said. “With that said, I would not want any cultivation in the city. Only a limited amount of dispensaries should be allowed through a lottery system.”
McCallister said he also disagreed with a question the City Council approved for the November 2020 ballot that would allow the city to keep tax revenue in excess of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights cap.
“The current City Council should not have put forward to de-Bruce the city,” McCallister said. “TABOR is designed to protect the taxpayer from unnecessary taxes and fees.”