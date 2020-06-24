Those eager for a stroll in downtown Grand Junction while picking up local produce, artisan goods and food at the Market on Main are finally going to get their wish.
The stroll will just be a little different for awhile.
The Market on Main is set to open from 5:30–8:30 p.m. July 9 in its temporary new home in the parking lot of the Grand Junction Convention Center at First Street and Colorado Avenue.
While organizers are hopeful the market will be able to return to Main Street in August, the parking lot is a better fit now for meeting health guidelines and restrictions related to COVID-19, said Rykel Menor, event coordinator for Downtown Grand Junction.
The market will have four designated entries and a one-way flow of traffic, labeled A through D.
Menor expects about 50–60 vendors on July 9, and they will be spaced to allow for social distancing. While there will be vendors there with local produce, unfortunately some had to back out of the market because of the toll a late spring freeze took on their crops, Menor said.
“I still feel we have a good group coming,” she said.
Sampling of produce and foods are now permitted and there will be live entertainment with a band playing at the July 9 market, she said.
“The biggest hit-home message is social distancing. Staying 6 feet from other customers, staying 6 feet apart from vendors,” she said. “We just strongly recommend that the customers are wearing masks when they come to the market.”
All vendors and market personnel also will be wearing masks. No dogs or other pets will be allowed.
Information and vouchers for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) can be found at the Downtown Grand Junction tent in Block A of the market.
Like the farmers markets that recently opened in Palisade and Fruita, the Market on Main will use Source What’s Good (sourcewhatsgood.com) to give customers the opportunity to order online from market vendors, then pick up their order at a designated area at the market.
Parking for the Market on Main will be in the parking garage below the convention center and in parking lots close to the convention center and along the streets.
The Market on Main will continue on Thursdays through Sept. 24. Information: downtowngj.org and on Downtown Grand Junction’s social media pages.