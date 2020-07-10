The hot weather and COVID-19 didn’t dissuade visitors from the Thursday opening of Grand Junction’s Market on Main, hosted this summer in the parking lot next to the Grand Junction Convention Center.
The annual weekly bazaar of locally made food, art and culture started late this season because of the pandemic. But around 5:30 p.m., people, tote bags slung around wrists and masks covering their noses and mouths, funneled in and were welcomed by 50-plus vendors and the band Tim + Richard.
“Grand Junction! It’s good to be back,” the singer shouted before kicking off their set.
The market was broken up into three sections — blocks A, B, and C — with one-way foot traffic that looped back to the entrance. This way, people had a better chance at socially distancing while maintaining the essence of the market.
Few may have been as happy to kick off the season in Grand Junction as Carol Zadrozny, owner of Z’s Orchard in Palisade.
“We’re finally here, it feels so good to be back,” said Zadrozny, who helped organize the first farmers market in the city. “It makes me so happy. I remember when this was just a patch of weeds, not a blacktop.”
It’s not just the opportunity to sell her orchard’s crop that warms Zadrozny’s heart, it’s the atmosphere of the market. It’s an opportunity for people to help one another out and for young farmers to get their name out there, she said.
Her and her husband Richard Skaer are retired teachers, and the market gives them a chance to catch up with old friends.
“We get to see our old students and their kids, it’s all so wonderful,” she said. “We encourage young farmers, too, because you need a market to encourage yourself to grow. This is the best kind of market for them.”
But it’s not just young farmers who benefit from the exposure to an opportunity to sell.
Sicily Belcastro set up shop for her start-up art business, Add To Cart, toward the middle of the first block. She founded the business with her friend before the pandemic, and decided the $60 fee for art vendors was worth the reward of gaining new customers.
“It’s called pour art,” she said, holding a piece where splashes of dark pink and purple flowed into one another, resembling the rings of a tree stump. “My friend and I decided to look it up one day because we were interested. It started as a hobby and now we’re trying to make this into a full thing. This is actually our first public appearance, so we’ll see how it goes.”
But, according to some veterans of the market, COVID-19’s impact was visible and created a double whammy.
“I think a lot of people are still scared about the virus, it looks like there are less people here,” said Mauryn Lard, who was helping a friend sell some peaches. “We’re taking as many precautions as we can. All vendors are required to wear masks.”
Opening the market also helped farmers such as Maria Tamayo of Maria’s Farm mitigate the damage of the peach freeze, which killed about 50% of her crop. During the delayed start, Tamayo and other farmers have had to lean on the markets in neighboring towns such as Fruita and Palisade.
Market on Main will be open every Thursday in the parking lot outside of the Convention Center from 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. through Sept. 24.
“Come and see what our valley produces, come and see the wealth of our agriculture,” Zandrozny said. “It tastes great and it helps all of us out so much.”