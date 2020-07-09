The wait is finally over for shoppers seeking a weekday event featuring local produce and artisan goods.
The Market on Main will be open from 5:30–8:30 p.m. today in the parking lot of the Grand Junction Convention Center at First Street and Colorado Avenue.
The Market on Main will have four blocks (each block is designated by a letter, A through D) of vendors, four designated entries, one-way flow of traffic and signs to help shoppers find their way around.
More than 50 vendors will offer produce and goods during the market, and the band Tim + Richard will perform from the nearby courtyard between the convention center and the Hampton Inn.
While sampling of produce and foods will be permitted, no dogs or other pets will be allowed at the market.
All vendors and market personnel will wear face masks, and customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks and to allow for 6 feet of distance between themselves and other shoppers.
Information and vouchers for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) can be found at the Downtown Grand Junction tent in Block A of the market.
Parking for the market can be found in the convention center’s parking garage, area parking lots and along streets.
The Market on Main is still enrolling vendors with Source What’s Good (sourcewhatsgood.com). In the coming weeks, shoppers will have the opportunity to order online from market vendors, then pick up their order at a designated area at the market.
Downtown Grand Junction, which organizes the Market on Main, is hopeful the event can return to Main Street in August as it continues each Thursday through Sept. 24.
For information about the market as well as a schedule of the musicians who will play at each market, go to dowtowngj.org and check Downtown Grand Junction’s social media pages.
Other farmers market’s started earlier this summer.
The Palisade Farmers Market is every Sunday through Sept. 20.
The farmers market in Fruita is every Saturday until Sept. 19 at Reed Park at 250 S. Elm St.
The Cross Orchards Historic Site (3073 F Road) also goes on Saturdays and will continue until Oct. 10.
There’s also a farmers market in the Redlands on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. at 527 Village Way.