From the State of the State to the State of the Union, John Marshall’s only real interest is in the state of Colorado Mesa University, especially in how it is viewed elsewhere.
So as president of the university, getting invited to both speeches — by a Republican and a Democrat — didn’t have anything to do with him, per se, but how far the university has come in state and national recognition, he said.
It’s also about a need to encourage civil debate, particularly at a time when so many stay in their own political silos.
“I got several notes from people after the State of the State saying, ‘Why are you cozying up to Jared Polis?’ and after the State of the Union, ‘Why are you cozying up to Lauren Boebert?’ ” Marshall said.
“The answer is this ethic of trying to find ways to practice civil discourse and model it,” he added. “It’s not about whether I agree or disagree with the two of them. They are powerful elected officials that represent very different points of view. The point is, how do we continue to find a lane where more of us are continuing to participate instead of shutting each other off?”
Last January, Gov. Jared Polis invited Marshall to be at his State-of-the-State address to a joint session of the Colorado Legislature, primarily so the Democratic governor could highlight the university’s plans to go all geothermal as part of his push for 100% renewable energy by 2040.
“I’m excited that my budget request provides funding for Colorado Mesa University to expand campus-wide geothermal heating and cooling systems to help them achieve their goal of becoming the first university in America fully powered by geothermal,” Polis said during that address, calling out Marshall by name.
Earlier this month, Marshall was the sole invited guest of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, to witness President Joe Biden’s State-of-the-Union speech. Members of Congress are allowed to invite one person to that address, and the congresswoman wanted Marshall to witness it.
“President Marshall shares my commitment to rural Colorado by combining higher education with vocational education that prepares students to succeed in the workforce and reinvest in their local communities,” Boebert wrote in a text message to The Daily Sentinel. “I am a strong supporter of President Marshall’s initiative to train the next generation of health care professionals at the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center, which provides high quality, rural health care education and services for the Grand Junction community.”
Marshall was one of 10 Coloradans who sat in the gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, which included Ellen Mahoney, the wife of a man who died in the 2021 King Soopers shooting in Boulder, and Richard Fierro, the Army veteran who last year helped disarm the shooter in a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub.
Seated next to Marshall in the gallery opposite to where First Lady Jill Biden was sitting were Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minnesota in 2020, and Enes Kanter Freedom, an NBA professional basketball player and son of Turkish parents.
Freedom told Marshall that just last month Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, put a $500,000 bounty on his head, and placed his name on Turkey’s most wanted terrorist list just for being a member of an Islamist fraternal movement.
“He (Freedom) was an interesting guy, and Philonise Floyd was a fundamentally decent guy,” Marshall said. “We chatted about truck driving and barbecue and just life. I had been in the gallery before, but certainly never in the midst of a joint session and certainly not for a State of the Union. I had to pinch myself and say, ‘How in the world did I get here?’ ”
During Polis’ speech, Marshall sat in the seats where state representatives are located at the invitation of Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, rather than in the gallery were most guests are seated.
He said that while experiencing a State-of-the-Union address in Congress was “surreal” because of the event and venue, he appreciated being in the majestic Colorado House, with its high, vaulted ceiling, bright sky lights and massive chandelier.
“I felt very much in the middle of it,” he said.
In the U.S. House, Marshall said he was encouraged when he saw, four or five times, everyone on the floor stand to applaud something Biden said. That showed to him that the two sides can get along.
As someone who also teaches American history to his CMU students, Marshall said that’s an important indicator that the nation isn’t as divided as it oftentimes seems.
“All of us, certainly those of us looking through an education lens, want to see as civil of a discourse as possible, and it’s part of the reason why I chose to go,” Marshall said.
“We’ve really made this a priority at CMU to try to not just be a convener ... but also do so respectfully,” he added. “We have an obligation as a university to try and elevate the level of discourse, while recognizing there are very real disagreements.
“When AOC (U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and Marjorie Taylor Greene both stand up and clap, that’s not nothing,” Marshall said.