Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday and Black Citizens and Friends has events planned to bring the Grand Valley community together to celebrate and honor his memory.
“We’re excited about this year because last year our program was sort of changed because of COVID,” said David Combs, president of the local group Black Citizens and Friends. “Now we’re back to our full-blown program.”
The 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration will begin a special program at 3 p.m. Monday at Grand Junction City Hall, 250 N. Fifth St., followed by a symbolic march to Colorado Mesa University with a stop at Handy Chapel, 202 White Ave.
At Handy Chapel, those participating in the march will place flowers in recognition of the chapel’s historical presence and importance to Black residents in Grand Junction, Combs said.
The march will then continue to CMU where there will be a MLK Day Program at 5:30 p.m. in the Love Recital Hall in the Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
Prior to that program there will be informational booths from 4:30–5:15 p.m. outside the hall where participants can visit and learn about various community groups.
As in the past, the celebration’s two programs will include readings, speeches and awards.
During the program at City Hall, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day proclamations from Grand Junction, Palisade and Mesa County will be read. There also will be the presentation of the Making a Difference Award, which this year will go to Charles “Petie” Pope, Combs said.
Pope is the environmental and safety manager for School District 51 and was recognized in July with the Legacy Award from the North American Hazardous Materials Managers Association for his work to change how the district handles hazardous materials.
In addition to this, “he’s been able to assist with some cultural things in D51,” Combs said.
Pope speaks to students about race relations and African American history and lives up to the Making a Difference Award’s ideal of a person who models something out of the ordinary, Combs said.
In addition to this award, the Harry Butler Community Service Award will be given to Stephania Vasconez, the founder and executive director of Mutual Aid Partners.
This presentation will be part of the evening program at CMU and will recognize Vasconez’s work to provide meal assistance and other essential items and services to hundreds of families in the valley, Combs said.
Along with this award, the evening program will include an announcement of the winners of the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Essay Contest and Poster Contest and a presentation from keynote speaker Lois Leach.
Leach, who is a member of the League of Women Voters Mesa County and its Observers Corps, was instrumental in providing District 51 with official supplemental resources about King for use by teachers for seventh through 12th grades, Combs said.
Leach’s speech will be based on the celebration’s 2023 theme: “Develop courage to stand up for yourself and others.”
All are welcome to participate, Combs said.
“Make this a day on instead of a day off,” he said.