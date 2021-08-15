School District 51 just finished its first week of the new school year, but many parents are still focused on whether or not masks should be required in classrooms.
Currently, there is no mask mandate in District 51.
Over the last few months, those opposed to masks packed school board meetings while waving anti-mask and anti-vaccination signs. They’ve also circulated online petitions with thousands of supporters, calling for the district’s current plan, which recommends but does not require masks, to remain in place.
Those supportive of masks, meanwhile, argue that the district made a mistake not requiring face coverings for the start of school, in light of recommendations from organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Association of Pediatrics, issuing guidelines that all students wear masks.
Orin Zyvan, a father of two, is part of a group of parents who have met with the district to discuss their concerns about not having a mask mandate.
“All of those organizations came out and said that communities in better positions than us should wear masks, yet they’re going against all of these recommendations,” Zyvan said. “The other side is more vocal than us, and I would guess they have an influence here.”
Superintendent Diana Sirko has been tasked with balancing the competing concerns and she stands by the district’s decision to not open the school year with a mask mandate.
In Sirko’s view, school is supposed to provide students with a sense of normalcy. And when supermarkets and restaurants don’t require masks, she argued, why should the school district?
“Last year, we certainly set the standard by requiring masks,” Sirko said. “But you also saw that many people didn’t send their kids to school because of that. I had many people who said to me, ‘I’m not sending my kids to school because you’re requiring masks.’ And we’re not letting that dictate, but it is a factor you have to consider.”
A NUMBERS GAME
Megan Jarrett is a mother of six children in the School District 51 system.
She started an online petition demanding that masks remain optional in the system three weeks ago that has since garnered more than 2,300 signatures.
“I think it’s ridiculous to keep children in masks. Only one of my six kids last year was quarantined. I don’t think it’s fair,” Jarrett said. “I think it should be the parent’s decision.”
Jarrett continued, saying that if people are scared of contracting the virus they should keep their kids home.
“We have a lot of parents and teachers. The pro-mask petition only has like 500 signatures, so do the math on that difference,” Jarrett said. “They’re our children and we’re the taxpayers, so they should listen to us.”
Jarrett also pointed to links posted to the change.org page that argue against masks or mask mandates.
One article posted is an editorial from Swedish physician and epidemiologist Jonas F. Ludvigsson published in the peer-reviewed journal Acta Paediatrica. In the editorial, he argues masks should be considered for children but there is not yet enough evidence to warrant mandating them, and that more research is needed.
Zyvan isn’t sold on the idea that the anti-mask crowd has a majority. They could, or they just might be more visible, he said.
“As vaccinated adults, we don’t have to go into a restaurant or send grandma to the grocery store. But kids don’t have that option — they need to be in school,” Zyvan said. “This is one of those situations where it’s better to do the unpopular choice for the sake of people’s health.”
ISSUES ARISE
Sirko and Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill spent the week visiting schools to see how the first week of classes were going, and said that it’s been a successful return.
She hadn’t heard of any major issues regarding COVID-19, but there have been reported instances of bullying or harassment.
Zyvan has an elementary-aged child and said they were “hassled” for wearing a mask.
A mother of a 10-year-old and 11-year-old in Fruita messaged The Daily Sentinel saying her children were bullied for wearing masks. Both said that their children are the only ones in their classes wearing masks.
“There are 47 schools in the system, it’s difficult for me to know everything that’s going on,” Sirko said. “I can certainly send a note reminding people how to handle bullying but we can’t control every interaction. If there are any issues, parents should report it to the principal who will then report it to me.”
Another parent messaged The Daily Sentinel with a letter from Monument Ridge Elementary staff saying that their child was in close contact with someone at the school who tested positive for COVID-19. The letter said that their child could still attend school.
Sirko defended that protocol, which says a classroom cohort will receive an exposure letter and symptoms will be monitored after one confirmed case, but no quarantines will be required.
“In that case, the class will need to wear a mask for 14 days,” Sirko said.
If the case count reaches three in 14 days, then it will be identified as a potential outbreak.
IMPROVEMENTS ON THE WAY
If parents are confused at all on protocols, they should email the district, Sirko said.
Sirko also said that the district is in the process of securing rapid tests to supply school nursing departments.
This way, she said, they can test symptomatic students to confirm if they have COVID-19 or not if parents give permission. This will allow the schools to react quickly and limit spread, Sirko said.
If they don’t receive permission, then the symptomatic child will need to be picked up by the parent.
Ultimately, Sirko reiterated that all of this can change on a dime.
That’s been evident throughout the pandemic as more information is learned.
“We’re not afraid to require masks. We just ask what that situation requires,” Sirko said. “The situation will dictate what our response is, and I do want people to know that Mesa County Public Health approved our plan.”