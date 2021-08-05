Two issues have recently dominated discussions surrounding School District 51: COVID-19 precautions and a bond measure that would fund a new Grand Junction High School building, if approved by voters.
School board members are hoping that parent fury over the former doesn’t impact the latter.
“One has nothing to do with the other. We’ve been talking about replacing GJHS for four years. And if we don’t pass this bond measure, we’ll keep talking about it after COVID,” board member Doug Levinson said. “In my time on the school board, I can’t tell you how many times someone has said they don’t like a decision we made, so they’re going to vote against something on the ballot.”
Parents and concerned citizens packed Tuesday’s board meeting with anti-mask and anti-vaccination signs, such as “Stop Abusing Our Children” and “No Mask No Vax” even as the district’s re-opening plan for schools does not mandate masks or vaccines.
Some in the crowd erupted in anger after board President Tom Parrish briefly adjourned the meeting because of public reactions to Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill’s presentation on the district’s approach to COVID-19. Tuesday’s work session did not have a public comment section.
After Parrish and the board left to discuss the issue, parents began shouting. Many said the issue could have an impact on whether they would vote to pass the bond measure in November. Other parents referenced waning trust some in the community have with the district.
District 51’s reopening policy, which was released July 15, states that masks are optional. But district leaders have said the situation is fluid, especially given the recent guidance changes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone wears masks in schools to slow spread of the delta variant.
The current GJHS building is more than 60 years old. District 51 attempted to pass a $179.5 million bond in 2019 for a new building and upgrades to other high schools, but voters struck it down. The school board has an Aug. 10 deadline to finalize the ballot language for this November’s election.
“We’ve needed this new building for years, the mask issue is completely unrelated,” board member Trish Mahre said.
Levinson said it would be naive to think that some voters wouldn’t go against the bond measure out of spite of any possible decision on masks.
Board member Dr. Amy Davis said she hopes that isn’t the case.
“I would hope that people judge the issues on their own merits. It would be unfair to the GJHS staff and students for someone to do so otherwise,” Davis said.
The school board is convening virtually on Friday at 4 p.m. to make progress on the ballot language. The meeting will be livestreamed on the District 51 Vimeo page. After that meeting, there is the potential “to vote whether to adopt the language as soon as next Tuesday, Aug. 10,” district officials said.
The next scheduled in-person meeting will be on at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 at R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St. That meeting will have an opportunity for public comment.