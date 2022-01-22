Masks again available at Mesa County libraries SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jan 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print New KN95 masks arrive at libraryA day after announcing their supply of free KN95 masks was depleted, Mesa County Libraries announced a new shipment has arrived.The masks, which are being distributed free of charge as a part of a state program, will be available again starting today.“The new mask shipment appears to be large enough to meet expected public demand for some time,” a release announcing the availability said.— Sentinel staff Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Shipment Mask Mesa County Politics Supply Availability Demand Release Library Staff Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 21° 36° Fri Friday 36°/21° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:28:40 AM Sunset: 05:22:24 PM Humidity: 89% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Sat 6% 19° 40° Sat Saturday 40°/19° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:28:04 AM Sunset: 05:23:32 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 19° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/19° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:27:26 AM Sunset: 05:24:40 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Mon 5% 20° 40° Mon Monday 40°/20° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:26:47 AM Sunset: 05:25:49 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 16° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/16° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:26:06 AM Sunset: 05:26:58 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 17° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/17° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:25:23 AM Sunset: 05:28:08 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Thu 2% 17° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/17° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:24:38 AM Sunset: 05:29:18 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Brenda Bounds Keller Williams +1(970)256-9100 Website Find a local business