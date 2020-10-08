Nothing has changed with the Colorado state mask order.
Masks are still required in public places and inside businesses in Mesa County despite social media posts and some local radio reports that the order had been lifted for the county.
The confusion possibly began from a statement by Gov. Jared Polis at a Tuesday press conference. State Representative Matt Soper shared the clip on Facebook Wednesday and it was shared more than two dozen times.
“There are some counties, including Mesa County, and six others, that have a low enough threshold, they have larger events, they can have their bars open to two, and they don’t even have to have a mask-wearing requirement,” Polis said.
Polis’ office did not return a request for comment on the mask order.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said the county is still under the Governor’s mask order at least until it expires on Monday. Kuhr said he had not heard if the order would be extended, but that he expected it would be. Kuhr said the county does have some latitude to relax mask rules.
“We now have the ability to make local rules and we have since made changes to the public health order, including relaxing mask requirements in certain circumstances,” Kuhr said in a statement. “Unfortunately, our positive cases have hit record numbers in the past three-weeks so we must remain vigilant and continue our gradual approach to reopening."
Kuhr also said that jump in case numbers could have a major impact on the county.
"Due to high numbers, Mesa County is in danger of losing the Protect Our Neighbor designation,” he said in the statement.
Kuhr said on Tuesday the state informed them that Mesa County would need to develop and implement a mitigation plan due to the number of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases it has seen recently. Since Sept. 23, there have been 226 cases, including 19 on Thursday. The state’s Protect Our Neighbors variance requires the case count to be below 50 per 100,000 over a two-week period. In Mesa County that would mean it needs fewer than 75 cases.
“Our numbers were getting high,” Kuhr said. “So the state wants us to come up with a mitigation plan. So it’s sort of a probation to prevent us from moving backwards.”
The county is currently working to develop the plan, which Kuhr said will be targeted to address the areas they are seeing the largest spread in. Through contact tracing the county is able to determine where someone contracted the virus, he said. So it can make changes to address the problem areas.
Right now, the two biggest sources of spread are between family members and through an unknown source, which Kuhr said indicates it was community spread.
“We might start limiting gathering sizes, go back to some of those smaller numbers that we had previously,” Kuhr said. “There are some things that we can do that isn’t going to harm everybody because we take the effort to classify each of our transmissions.”
At this point Kuhr could not say what the changes to the county’s variance would be, but could include lowering the capacity cap on businesses. He said the plan would also be reviewed by the state, which could require stricter guidelines than what the county proposes. He said he expected the mitigation plan to be completed by late next week.
Even before the mitigation plan is put into effect Kuhr urged residents to continue to maintain social distancing, wear masks when you can’t be socially distant, wash hands regularly and stay home if you are feeling sick. The mitigation plan is needed now, Kuhr said because the county’s numbers have been heading in the wrong direction.
“We feel like that will help us pull our numbers back,” Kuhr said. “That’s ultimately our objective is to get fewer cases in Mesa County because we’ve exceeded at least one of those metrics that the state is watching us on.”