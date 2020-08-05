When classrooms reopen for students in a matter of weeks the bus ride to school will look quite similar to the days before the coronavirus pandemic started.
Student Transportation of America Terminal Manager Darrah Barnes said the most noticeable difference will be a requirement for all students and drivers to wear masks on the buses.
“The students will be wearing a mask,” Barnes said. “The driver will be wearing a mask as well. We’ll be disinfecting buses. We’re fully staffed and ready to go.”
Cleaning buses was something the district began during the norovirus outbreak that hit School District D51 school in November 2019, which forced the district to close for several days. STA continued that practice after reopening and will be continuing with the disinfecting this coming school year. Barnes said they will be disinfecting buses every three days, per the manufacturer's instructions.
“We started disinfecting our buses last year in November for the norovirus and we did not ever stop,” Barnes said. “So that will continue on. The only real difference will be some assigned seating for students and there will be the requirement to wear the masks.”
Outside of those provisions not much else is changing, Barnes said. They will have the same number of drivers as in previous years and their routes will be largely the same with only minor non-COVID-19 related adjustments.
Even the allowed capacity of the buses will remain unchanged, Barnes said. She said they have seen normal turnover among bus drivers, but that she there had not been drivers leaving for coronavirus related concerns. She said she would not provide a bus driver for comment on the coming school year and pandemic restrictions.
Barnes said they were taking all the necessary precautions recommended to keep the students and staff safe during the pandemic.
“We are doing everything recommended to keep their students safe and we are ready to go, business as usual,” Barnes said.
As far as school bus trips for sports teams, D51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said that all student-athletes, coaches and drivers must wear masks for the entire road trip.
Currently, the Colorado High School Activities Association, under the guidance of the state's COVID Response Team, have only approved three of the seven fall sports.
Boys golf begins competition Thursday, and softball and boys tennis begins practice Aug. 10.