The Colorado Department of Transportation finalized the design for the I-70 Business Loop First and Grand Avenue Improvements Project and will begin construction on the intersection of First Street and Grand Avenue in the spring.
Construction work at First Street and Grand Avenue is now underway with multiple lane closures. The $13.5 million project will impact the Interstate-70 Business Loop, U.S. Highway 50, First Street and Grand Avenue.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Adcock Concrete crewmembers pour concrete for the First Street and Grand Avenue project on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
MCKENZIE LANGE
sentinel staff file photo
Road construction is an often enough occurrence but when that construction takes over one of the busiest intersections in the county, it warrants special mention among 2021's goings on.
The $13.5 million rebuild of I70B at the intersection of First Street and Grand Avenue just went on hold for the winter after more than seven months of work.
The project has involved a temporary roundabout, the total diversion of commercial truck traffic from the area and prompted the closure of some nearby stores like Mesa Music.
The work is the fifth phase in a series of improvement projects on the business loop from Mesa Mall to Fifth Street, all headed up by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The project calls for eliminating motorists’ ability to veer left onto I-70B, or continue straight through the intersection on northbound First Street, taking them to a second intersection instead.
It also eliminates the ability for motorists coming south on First Street to continue straight toward the Redlands, only turning left or right onto I-70B.
The work is set to be completed in May, 2022. When done, CDOT will then turn its attention to improving the curves where First Street and Ute and Pitkin Avenues meet, Phase 6 of the total vision, and then Ute and Pitkin from Second Street to Fifth Street, which is the final Phase 7.
Even before crews got to work on the CDOT project, pavement was being ripped up in the area for some natural gas pipeline work. Ahead of the intersection rebuild, Xcel Energy took the opportunity to relocate a natural gas line on First Street. That's meant nearly a full year of construction for businesses like Bicycle Outfitters, which also dealt with pandemic supply line issues this year.
“This year’s been crazy busy with everything that’s been going on and there are other issues going on worldwide and industry-wide with availability of parts and stuff like that,” Bicycle Outfitters Floor Manager Blaine Rainey said in September.
Elsewhere in the valley, crews kicked off the first phases of an expansion project at G Road. The project is the start of the first phase of the $70 million road capacity expansion project that was authorized by city voters in 2019’s 2A bond measure.