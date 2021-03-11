Just off Patterson Road there is a collection of undeveloped fields and a few informal trails that, if developed, would be the largest city park in Grand Junction.
Matchett Park, which had been the proposed site for a community center, sports fields, bike trails and a community pavilion before being voted down in 2019, has sat undeveloped since the city purchased it in 1996. Since then, the city has developed two large parks — Canyon View and Long Family Memorial Park — but, in the time since, demand for sports fields and outdoor shelters has more than doubled.
While a community center was identified as the top priority for Grand Junction residents in the recent Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan, there was interest in developing Matchett Park specifically. That interest extended to amenities a developed park would provide, such as multipurpose fields and trails.
The PROS Plan calls for development of the park in the mid-term between five and eight years, but discussions about what development would look like are taking place. City Council Member Rick Taggart said at a recent council meeting that he had met with a group of residents about a vision for the eastern side of the park, called Indian Wash, which would include beginner and intermediate mountain bike trails that could be used for competitions, and a pump track to develop skills.
“It’s intended to be an overall part of the park for all cyclists,” Taggart said. “The other element that it includes is a velodrome, which is another area that can be used not only for competition purposes but for the development of skills for young cyclists.”
Indian Wash has seen some improvements in recent years with the city removing Russian olive and tamarisk from the area and planting 80 cottonwood trees in 2015 and 2016 thanks to a Colorado Youth Corps Association grant. However, most of the park to the west has not seen development.
The main part of the park, which the PROS Plan calls for developing first, would consist of a “Great Lawn” area with several multipurpose fields and a community pavilion. District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said having more fields is critical for youth sports.
“What happens is we have a higher priority than other groups, so we usually get our needs met, but it’s the ones like club soccer or youth football and those programs are the ones that get pushed out,” Cain said. “So does our valley need more fields? Absolutely.”
Having a vibrant youth sports program is important for developing players who will then compete at the high school level, Cain said. Fire Football Club General Manager Larry Johnson said for his youth soccer programs having more field space would allow his programs to grow.
“The spring season is always the hardest season because of lacrosse,” Johnson said. “You’ve got boys and girls high school lacrosse. That really adds a little bit more strain to the fields compared to the fall season where you really don’t have that.”
Right now in order to minimize the strain on the fields and also on the parking at Canyon View Park, Johnson said they have had to spread games out over three days. All the usage of the fields creates wear and tear as well, Cain said. They’ve tried to minimize their impact by not using the fields as practice space, but that’s not always possible.
“We try to use our fields as practice sites,” Cain said. “It doesn’t always work, but we try to use those and then use Canyon View and Long Family Park as game facilities, but for Central it doesn’t really work that way. They’re right there and don’t really have the field space for soccer practice.”
Boys soccer uses those facilities for games in a normal fall high school season. Girls soccer, along with boys and girls lacrosse are played in the spring.
While the need for fields is there, Johnson said, having more space isn’t just about the fields. Youth sports can be an economic driver for the area by bringing in outside teams for tournaments, he said.
“It gives us the potential to expand our programming, but one of the biggest things is from a tournament standpoint,” Johnson said. “We have a large tournament called the GMIT, the Grand Mesa Invitational Tournament, that happens in the middle of May. I use all the fields at Canyon View and I use all the fields at Long Farmily Park. So I’m limited on the number of teams that I can bring in.”
A few years ago, Johnson said they had a study done and found that one tournament generated $1 million in economic activity in the city over one weekend. Mayor Duke Wortmann said developing Matchett Park is part of an overall vision for the city as a place people want to visit.
“You’re trying to develop a culture around your town as a place for people to come and spend time safely and all the indications we see from everyone that does youth sports is exactly that,” Wortmann said. “They see it as a safe and exemplary place to come and enjoy our great weather, the great surroundings they can get in and out of quickly.”
He said sports fields, with local trails, make for a destination for families. While he sees it as a great thing for the community, Wortmann said it’s uncertain how the city would pay for it. In the Matchett Park Master Plan, which was developed in 2014, the central phase, which would include the fields, would cost around $15 million.
“When I came on council four years ago we were hell bent for leather,” Wortmann said. “The economy was absolutely doing the right things and I think we would have been able to do it out of growth, but I don’t know if we will be able to do it out of growth until those statistics start to push us back in that direction again.”
At this point, Wortmann said it’s up to what the community wants. The council could take it up again and could even go back to voters for a new bond or tax to pay for it, but that they haven’t planned to do so at this point. For now, the park will stay as it has for the last quarter century, an undeveloped diamond in the rough.
“It sure would be nice to see,” Wortmann said. “To see that type of park would really be a diamond along with our other diamonds. It would hopefully be as well received as Canyon View. It just would present so well and give us more places and spaces for the youth of our community to use.”