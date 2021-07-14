Mesa County is about to lose one of its best.
While he won’t be going far, Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis has decided the time is right for him to leave that law enforcement job, and a department he’s been working with for the past 25 years.
Lewis informed his staff and the Mesa County commissioners, who will be charged with finding his replacement, of his decision last week. His resignation will be effective Aug. 6.
Lewis told The Daily Sentinel on Tuesday that his decision is entirely personal, and, despite rumors to the contrary, are not related to any health or professional issues.
It’s just time.
“Twenty-five years ago when I started there, never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be leading the organization someday,” the 46-year-old Lewis said. “I’m too young to retire, but I wanted to stay in Grand Junction. The timing is always difficult of when to leave, and I’m firmly convinced there isn’t one. You just have to pull the pin and figure out when it works.”
TERM LIMITS
Lewis began his law enforcement career as a detentions deputy at the Mesa County Jail, later becoming an investigator with the Drug Task Force, and then a sergeant overseeing various divisions, including the professional standards unit, the property crimes unit and the complex crimes unit.
He was first elected sheriff in 2014, and re-elected to a second term in 2018.
Unlike other county elected positions that are limited to two four-year terms, Mesa County voters extended the terms for county sheriff, coroner and district attorney to three terms.
As a result, Lewis could have run for a third term next year, but after long discussions with his wife, Nicolle, daughter, Lauren, and others close to him, he decided to start looking for a new career.
With that in mind, Lewis said he wanted to find something that kept him and his wife in the county — his daughter is out of the house, but a student at Colorado Mesa University — and landed a job at Community Hospital as its director of safety and security.
He’ll start that job two days after he leaves this one.
While Lewis could have remained as sheriff for up to five more years, his eventual term limit did not factor into his thinking. In fact, Lewis said he supports term limits, although he prefers 12 years as opposed to eight.
“That was never staring me in the face,” Lewis said. “I think people who concentrate on that end out there, they do things to prepare for that and are so focused on it they’re not as effective as they should be.”
Lewis said term limits are a good reminder that one’s time in any elected position is limited, and that should spur them to do all they can to serve their communities while they hold those jobs.
Besides, he detests the political side of it all.
“I always believed that if I did a good job as sheriff, there would be an opportunity for me somewhere,” he said. “I’ve seen where people stay too long and their offices become stagnated. Unfortunately, some individuals don’t always know when they’ve stayed too long.”
Lewis said he thought about all that, and considered what more he could do with the job, finally concluding that it was best for him to find a new one.
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
That, as it turns out, is the sad part, others said of Lewis’ relatively short tenure.
With all the controversy nationwide over the role of law enforcement and what it should and shouldn’t be doing, that was never an issue here, in part because Lewis had long been addressing it, they said. The sheriff’s office, like other aspects of county government, has tried to stay ahead of the curve.
For Lewis, who is year’s president of the County Sheriffs of Colorado, that meant not just enforcing the law, but focusing on ways to prevent crimes from occurring in the first place.
It also involved having the right people doing the right things for the right reasons.
During this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature, for example, lawmakers passed a law requiring the Colorado Department of Corrections to develop pre-probation plans for anyone about to be released from prison, focusing on everything from giving them the training they need to get meaningful jobs and having a safe and productive place to live.
Lewis starting doing that years ago.
“I recognized that we could do a better job, so we implemented a transition coordinator in the jail to try to make a warm hand-off,” he said. “Instead of just having a door close behind them, and they end up right back on somebody’s couch or right back with the people they were hanging out with when they got into trouble, we hand them off to somebody in the community that can provide a service that they need.”
It’s that kind of out-of-the-box thinking that District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Commissioner Janet Rowland said is hard-wired into Lewis.
Both have worked closely with Lewis, among others, to take a more comprehensive approach to public safety, not only with a goal of reducing recidivism, but also in helping improve the community so criminals don’t commit crimes in the first place.
That’s why the Sheriff’s Department has been so involved with partnering with mental health experts in responding to certain 911 calls, or getting involved with neighborhood clean-up programs, such as helping Clifton residents clear unwanted items from their homes and yards.
“He looks beyond just law and order, but at ways to solve our community challenges,” Rowland said.
“He talked a lot about this one neighborhood in Clifton where there was this single house that was responsible for about 30 911 calls per month,” Rubinstein added. “We engaged various stakeholders that involved code enforcement, drug treatment ... and mental health. That neighborhood got its neighborhood back, and this massive reduction of public safety resources was solved. Matt’s always taken that approach.”
HIGHS AND LOWS
Lewis said he’s looked to his predecessors in that regard, and gives much of the credit for his own successes to former Sheriff Stan Hilkey, who’s now head of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, and Riecke Claussen, who was county sheriff from 1991 to 2003 when Lewis began his law enforcement career.
As a result, Lewis followed their lead in finding other things the sheriff’s office could do.
“A lot of our community doesn’t know this, but we fight fires. We staff engines during certain times of year — Fourth of July — to support our fire agencies,” Lewis said. “We’re using some of those resources for clean-ups, for graffiti removal. We’re going things that matter to the community, and not just responding to law enforcement calls.”
The highlight of his tenure? Getting Mesa County voters to approve a special sales tax hike to support law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office.
The low point? The shooting death of Deputy Derek Geer in 2016.
“I don’t think there’s a harder thing you can go through, but this community just wrapped their arms around my organization,” Lewis said. “We survived and thrived because of the people.”
As for his replacement, at least until next year’s elections, that’s up to the commissioners, who have the task of replacing him until the voters can weigh in.
To Rowland, much will depend on who Lewis recommends, but the money is on Undersheriff Todd Rowell.
“The guy’s amazing,” Lewis said. “We have an amazing staff there, and they’ll keep this going. Coming in as a nobody, people gave me a chance, and I’m grateful for that trust. I’m grateful for them electing me and allowing me to lead this organization.”