The Maverick Classic returns to downtown Grand Junction on Saturday.
The 2023 Maverick Classic, which also has a road race on Sunday, will also see the return of the beer festival in the parking area between Fourth and Fifth streets.
As usual the racing in the downtown criterium will be fast and furious with cyclists zipping around the one-mile course with tight turns and a super fast straight stretches. The course will run counter-clockwise from Colorado Avenue, to Sixth Street, then down Main Street to a right turn on Fourth Street, then left turns on Rood Avenue, Third Street and Colorado. The start/finish line will be at Fifth and Colorado.
The downtown area will be closed to traffic for the entire day and into the evening.
The Maverick Classic draws some of he top collegiate teams from the region, which includes Colorado Mesa University, the defending overall national championship cycling team. The Mavs are also the defending road racing champs.
Racing, which includes more than 10 divisions, begins at 11 a.m.
The two main varsity collegiate races (Collegiate A) begin at 4:10 p.m. for the women and 5:30 p.m. for the men.
Criterium racing is a timed event where cyclists will race for a certain number of minutes, then one lap. Both the women and men Collegiate A races will go for 70 minutes.
The second annual Maverick Classic Beer Festival will feature 30 local and area breweries and cost $25 per person. That goes up to $35 the day of the event. Cost includes unlimited number of pours as long as supplies last.
The beer festival kicks off at 2 p.m. Retail vendor displays, various local merchants, food trucks, and music will also be onsite. The beer festival is limited to 1,000 tickets.
Proceeds from the event go to the CMU cycling team.
The Grand Junction Sports Commission is now in charge of organizing the event in an effort to minimize the liability on CMU Cycling and assist with staffing restraints, a news release said.
The event has a number of public partners including Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Junction Police Department, Grand Junction Fire Department, and Mesa County Fire Authority.
“Planning an event like this requires close collaboration and attention to detail,” said Bryan Wright, operations coordinator with the Grand Junction Sports Commission. “Working hand in hand with our public safety partners allows us to ensure everyone has a safe and fun experience at large events.”
There were complaints from some residents after last year’s road race in the Purdy Mesa area.
Wright said that this year they have worked to communicate with the community members in the Whitewater area that are directly impacted by the event.
Notification about the event was sent and residents were given the opportunity to discuss any concerns or problems from the 2022 race.
The Maverick Classic road race will once again be held on on Purdy Mesa outside Whitewater on Sunday.
The Collegiate A men’s race begins at 8:15 a.m. and will go for 77 miles. The women’s Collegiate A race starts at 8:25 a.m. and is a 55-mile race.
The finish line is on Purdy Mesa Road right after the right turn from Divide Road.
