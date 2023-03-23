032622-sports-mavcriterium02-ml
SENTINEL FILE PHOTO

Cyclists turn the corner onto Main Street during the 2022 Maverick Classic criterium. The race and beer festival return on Saturday. The downtown area will be closed to traffic for the entire day and into the evening.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

The Maverick Classic returns to downtown Grand Junction on Saturday.

The 2023 Maverick Classic, which also has a road race on Sunday, will also see the return of the beer festival in the parking area between Fourth and Fifth streets.

