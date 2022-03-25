The two-day Maverick Classic returns to the Western Slope this weekend in all of its two-wheeled glory.
The classic welcomes some of the top collegiate cycling teams from the region. The criterium races will take place in downtown Grand Junction, starting at 11 a.m. and concluding at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
The next day, the cyclists will take to Purdy Mesa for a road race.
The downtown course has been modified from the previous course with the start/finish line on Colorado Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets.
Riders will head east before turning north on Sixth Street, west on Main Street, north on Fourth Street, left on Rood Avenue and south on Third Street before returning to Colorado Avenue, essentially forming a massive “L” shape with the course.
The races each will last 30 to 70 minutes in a timed format, which usually leads to a frenetic sprint finish.
“This year, we changed the course with the goal of driving more spectators and participants downtown to support local businesses,” said Ben Snyder, Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission executive director.
“Previously, the start and finish was on White Avenue. The majority of our participants and athletes and spectators will be in that Colorado Avenue-to-Main Street corridor and be able to support local businesses better.”
Patric Rostel, Colorado Mesa University cycling coach, said that he’s excited about the change to the criterium course because of how accessible watching the race will be for spectators, who can watch multiple stretches of races without having to walk far.
Because some downtown roads will be blocked off throughout Saturday, Snyder said the Rood Avenue parking garage will be available for anyone looking to make their way downtown for the festivities.
“I think from the length, it’s nearly identical to the course we had before,” Rostel said.
“It’s a little bit shorter, which will make for quicker turnaround times for the field, which is greater for the spectators.”
Rostel pointed toward Norway’s Sindre Brein, a sophomore, and juniors Ian Anderson and Lance Abshire as the CMU men’s team’s primary cyclists to watch.
On the women’s side, Katie Clouse has won multiple collegiate national championships for Colorado Mesa and rides for the women’s professional Cyclocross team, so naturally, Rostel believes spectators should pay special attention to her.
He also mentioned freshman Olivia Cummins as a Maverick contender.
“It seems like our biggest (team) competitor will be Fort Lewis, since they’re our year-round rival in the varsity field, both nationally and in our conference,” Rostel said.
“We’ll be watching them closely. I think there should be six or seven other colleges ... From the amateur perspective, since we’re combining both fields — collegiate and amateur — it’s going to be interesting to see who comes out from the Front Range and competes.
“There’s always good racers from the Front Range. We’re excited for that.”
Last year, the Purdy Mesa road race drew criticism from residents of the area, who were unaware that a bicycle race would be occupying its roads. This resulted in disorganized traffic control.
Snyder has made efforts to avoid a similar fate this year.
“Last year, the main challenge was a lack of communication, and that was mainly a result of our short timeframe we were working on (the race) due to COVID restrictions,” Snyder said.
“This year, we sent out a mass notification to all the residents in the area letting them know this event would be happening ... Another major change this year is that we’re shortening the course by almost 40%.
“Rather than the full distance, it’s a modified course between the Purdy Mesa Divide and Kannah Creek Road, so it’s a much smaller footprint.”
Snyder said that some of the proceeds from the Purdy Mesa road race will be donated to the Lands End Fire Protection District on behalf of area residents for their support of the event.