Bicycles will take over downtown Grand Junction on Saturday with the return of the Maverick Classic.
Most of the downtown area will be closed to traffic for much of the day. The first race of the Maverick Classic Downtown Criterium begins at 8:50 a.m. and the final race starts at 3:30 p.m. Streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Third to Sixth streets and from White to Colorado avenues.
Shops and restaurants will be open as usual, and spectators are encouraged to watch some of the best bicycle racers in the region compete in an exciting high-speed race.
The criterium race is a timed event where racers go in a loop around downtown in a timed race ranging from 40 minutes to 70 minutes.
The race puts a premium on bicycle handling ability with racers going shoulder to shoulder and wheel to wheel in a large group around the course including being tightly bunched into and out of the corners.
The criterium begins at US Bank at Fourth and White, travels east to Fifth Street, then south to Rood Avenue. From there, they take a left to Sixth Street and speed to Colorado Avenue, where they turn west for one block, ride back to Main Street and turn toward Third Street, then back to the bank.
The Maverick Classic race was one of the collegiate highlights for five years drawing some of the top cycling teams from around the region and county. The race was discontinued in 2017 when Grand Junction hosted the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships for two straight years.
Colorado Mesa University has one of the most powerful cycling programs in the nation with a number of individuals winning national titles over the years. In 2013, CMU wrapped up the overall national cycling title. In 2014, the CMU road cycling team won the national title.
Last year, the Mavericks won the overall national title but it was a bit of a bittersweet accomplishment since the final two events were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. That included the national road cycling championships.
Following Saturday's criterium, road racers will head to Purdy Mesa on Sunday to compete in the road race starting at 8:30 a.m. and finishing shortly after noon.
The two races will draw more than 500 cyclists with 275 registered for the criterium and 281 for the road race.
The weekend will feature CMU’s national championship team, along with other college racers in the region whose USA Cycling national collegiate championships have been canceled again this year because of the pandemic, which caused several schools to pause competition for their teams.