For the foreseeable future, the name of Colorado Mesa University’s soccer and lacrosse field will remain Maverick Field.
It was formerly called Walker Field after Walter Walker, a former Daily Sentinel publisher and known affiliate of the Grand Junction chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. That name was changed on June 13.
Maverick Field may not be the permanent name, but CMU President Tim Foster wanted to wait for the new school year to gather input from as many interested parties as he possibly could.
“The president determined that it would be best to wait until campus reopened so that students can be a part of the conversation,” CMU spokesman David Ludlam said.
CMU’s Turning the Corner on Racism task force is helping lead the name change effort, Ludlam said, as well as the president and vice president of the Cultural Inclusion Council and “a number of faculty, community members and staff.”
When announcing the name change in June, Foster acknowledged that Walker has a complex history.
Walker helped bring the KKK to Grand Junction in the 1920s and became a member, according to those interviewed by the Mesa County Oral History Project. Walker left the KKK and published editorials in The Daily Sentinel disparaging the group, leading him to be the target of violence by the group.
Walker helped develop areas of the city’s identity such as being credited with bringing air service to Grand Junction and helping create The Avalon.
All of those accomplishments were weighed by the school when they removed the name, but Walker’s affiliation and essential creation of the KKK in Grand Junction became too difficult to overlook, Foster said.
“The point really comes down to how appropriate is it to honor him on this campus with our students,” Foster said at the time. “Those students still reflected as we talked about it, along with alums and members of the community, they conceded he did good things. He was not an inherently evil person, but you cannot erase the connection to this country’s probably most heinous organization.”