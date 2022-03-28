The Colorado Mesa University cycling team is nearly at the season’s finish line and a second consecutive national title is just beyond it and waiting for them to claim it.
The Mavericks are No. 1 in U.S.A. Cycling’s college standings and are primed to hold that ranking, with the national championships on May 6 in Augusta, Georgia.
“As the team grows, we get more talented athletes. Then, we keep getting better results, as well,” said Patric Rostel, a coach on the CMU cycling team. “We have a healthy mix of older athletes and freshmen.”
The Mavericks have 61 cyclists — 31 on the women’s team and 30 on the men’s. Of that crop, 34 are underclassmen and 21 are freshmen.
Pairing youth with successful upperclassmen such as Ian Anderson and Katie Clouse also sets a foundation for future success, Rostel said.
But the makeup of the team is also paying off now.
The Mavericks have a 33-point cushion between them and second place Marian University, located in Indianapolis. CMU has accrued the most points in the mountain bike and cyclocross disciplines.
The overall collegiate title is based on performances in five disciplines: track, BMX, road, mountain bike and cyclocross. The overall team championship combines both men’s and women’s results.
“I think this is one of the better teams we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Anderson, a junior who rides road and track races. “Sometimes our team tactics fall apart, but this year everyone is riding very well, everyone is finishing the races and everyone is following the plan really well. It’s all coming together at the end of the season.”
The Mavericks had another solid outing on Sunday in the Maverick Classic road race outside Whitewater.
The 11-mile course had riders start on Purdy Mesa Road before looping around onto Kannah Creek Road.
From there, they continued west until looping north onto Divide Road, then taking a right back onto Purdy Mesa.
Three of the top four finishers in the top women’s race were Mavericks. Romina Hinojosa finished first, Madigan Munro tied for second and Clouse was fourth.
In the top men’s race, Lance Abshire finished third and Anderson was fourth.
Clouse, a junior, is a veteran presence on the team and credits Rostel and team director Brian Flaherty with building a successful program.
“I think our coaches are just really good at picking people to race for us,” Clouse said. “They put on such a good program that it’s hard to say no if they ask you. They’re supportive, they prepare us for as much as they can, and I think we have the best setup in the country.”
Clouse has been vital to CMU’s success this season. She won the cyclocross national championship for the second consecutive season in December 2021.
She took a month off from racing after that and is now getting back into the groove of competing.
By next week, Clouse will be in world tour races in Europe.
With the return of the Maverick Classic this weekend, she and her teammates were able to race a little closer to home alongside postcard-worthy views and crowds of ardent Maverick supporters.
The Purdy Mesa course was changed from previous Maverick Classic races to lessen the overall footprint of the race.
The length of the races remained the same, but the course went from about 17 miles to 11 miles. It had competitors riding more laps on a shorter course.
Rostel thinks this time of year is perfect for an outdoor race because winter is ending, and it usually avoids spring snowstorms Colorado is known for.
The Mavericks won the national title in 2019-20, but it was an abbreviated season because of COVID, which canceled the 2020 portion of the season.
And courses such as Sunday’s also get the Mavericks ready for the final stretch of the season.
“This race is pretty unforgiving if you’re caught out. So you need to be able to push as hard as you can to get over the climb,” Clouse said.
“Hopefully, these big-girl races coming up get me ready for nationals, and I think we can repeat.”