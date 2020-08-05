Max Krey spent the majority of his first 30 years of life in Kansas, where he grew up, graduated from high school and Kansas State University, and married his soulmate in Marie Helen Mothes.
The two moved to Denver in 1951, three years before they found themselves on the other side of the Rocky Mountains. Once Krey found himself on the Western Slope, one institution quickly captured his attention and his heart: Mesa State College, which would eventually become Colorado Mesa University.
“They just don’t make them like him anymore,” said CMU President Tim Foster. “He was one of those who isn’t looking for anything. He wasn’t a donor who wanted to be treated specially or anything. He was just a genuine, kind human being.”
Krey, who was born Jan. 15, 1922, died July 3 at the age of 98 years old. In the near-century of his life, he spent more than six decades of it as an influential figure with the college and in the Grand Junction community. He was the president of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce in 1968, served on the Colorado Land Use Commission from 1970-1979, joined the Grand Junction Rotary Club in 1970 and served as its president in 1985, and joined the CMU Foundation board and served as its president in 1982.
He contributed financially to many of the college’s efforts and was a fixture at Maverick sporting events.
“(He was involved in) everything we asked him to, basically,” said CMU Foundation Associate Director of Development Rick Adleman. “We’ve got several large endowments that he funded for scholarships, including one in his wife’s name. He did one for international students. He did another one for special projects. He was a huge supporter of athletes and academics. He was the kind of guy that, every time we had a campaign or a special project going, he was always asking, ‘Is there something you really need? Is this something you need money for?’ ”
One program that especially had Krey’s attention was the international program, including in his later years. In 2015, he spearheaded the completion of Rotary Hall, a building meant to host international student programs. A year later, he led the Rotary Club’s $60,000 donation to renovate the building.
“He had some things that were very special to him,” Adleman said. “He was the true meaning of a philanthropist. He loved his fellow man and believed that a lot of solutions in the world would come through education. One of his big things with international students was kind of tied to his philosophy as a Rotarian and as a philanthropist, that peace comes through understanding, and if we can connect all the people of the world and educate them so that they can communicate and understand each other, maybe the world will be a better, more peaceful place.”
Foster provided The Daily Sentinel with a prepared statement that will be distributed to CMU students and faculty once they return to campus this month:
“Dear Maverick Family, Max Krey was more than a donor to CMU. He was a cornerstone in the foundation of our community support network. Max passed on July 3, 2020. His wife Helen passed away in March. The two had been married for seven decades, which isn’t easy to conceptualize in terms of how special such a bond must have been.
Max Krey was a quiet donor. He was among the largest contributors in CMU’s history — but you wouldn’t know it. About the most he ever asked for was to watch a few football games from the hospitality suite as his health deteriorated in later years.
It seems there were very few athletic events Max didn’t attend in his years as a supporter.
He was an original member of the Mavs Club, and along with his friends like the late Bud Brownson and ongoing supporters like Rod Christ and Chuck Shear, Max’s circle of friends stood with CMU athletics through thick and thin since the 1960s.
Beyond his love of CMU, Krey was a fixture in the local energy and real estate community. He prospected minerals in Mesa County in the 1940s and was a published geologist who contributed to the Colorado Geologic Survey’s history of geology in the region.
In a world of extremes, conflict and antagonism, Max Krey was a kind, mild-mannered gentleman who did not publicly speak ill of others. He used wit and humor, not criticism, to communicate his beliefs, and he gave a lot to a university he loved. Max Krey was a good man and a personal friend. He will be missed.
When appropriate and possible, we will cohost a celebration of Max’s life on our campus.”