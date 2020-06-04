After two rounds of voting, the Palisade Board of Trustees selected Nicole Maxwell to fill a vacant spot on the board.
Maxwell was one of four candidates, along with Betsy McLaughlin, Dave Smith and Jason Crowell, who were seeking to fill the trustee position vacated by Greg Mikolai after he was elected mayor in April. Maxwell ran for trustee in the last election, but did not receive enough votes to win one of the three seats open in that election.
“It’s always nice to have our board where it belongs in terms of the numbers,” Mikolai said. “I’m happy with our selection. I think Nicole is going to make a great board member.”
The Board of Trustees set the process for selecting the new board member at its last regular meeting. It interviewed each candidate for up to 15 minutes, asking them all the same nine questions.
Maxwell spoke about her experience living in Palisade and raising three children there. She said she became more engaged in town government after a large development was proposed between Elberta Avenue and 37 1/10 Road.
“I feel like the best way to invoke change is to be involved,” Maxwell said. “I’m passionate about protecting the integrity of Palisade and keeping Palisade what it is for not only my children, but for hopefully generations after them. It’s not about me and it’s not about you or anyone else. It’s about the legacy we leave to our children.”
As a member of the board Maxwell said she would listen to the residents of Palisade when making decisions. She said she felt the tourism industry had growth potential, but that she wanted Palisade to maintain its small town feel.
“I think the biggest challenge is how is Palisade going to handle the influx of people who want to come here, potentially live here and not lose what it is for Palisade to be what Palisade is, which is a small town community where people watch out for each other,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell will be sworn in at the June 9 Board of Trustees meeting. Mikolai said with the board now at full strength it will turn its attention to the budget, holding work sessions for new members.
“The first thing we want to do is let our new board members get up to speed a little bit more on our budget,” Mikolai said. “We haven’t really had an opportunity to do that primarily because of the fact that we were in the process of selecting a new board member.”