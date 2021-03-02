You’ve survived a pandemic.
Hanging Lake has survived a wildfire.
Soon, it looks like you’ll have the chance to celebrate you getting through a year of COVID-19, and Hanging Lake making it mostly unscathed through last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire, by taking a hike to the renowned scenic attraction in Glenwood Canyon.
Partners in managing access to Hanging Lake are targeting a May 1 date for reopening public access to Hanging Lake, which is reached via a 1.2-mile hike that heads about 1,000 feet up a side canyon in Glenwood Canyon.
Emerald-colored Hanging Lake is flanked by waterfalls and features travertine carbonate deposits and unique hanging garden plant communities. To protect the lake, trail and surrounding ecosystem from the impacts of crowding, partners including the U.S. Forest Service and city of Glenwood Springs in 2019 began limiting visitation to 615 people a day and charging $12 per person for access. People also were required to take a shuttle or bike/walk to the trailhead for much of the year.
Last year’s events ushered in changes at Hanging Lake, however. It was closed for a time altogether at the outbreak of the pandemic in the United States, then reopened with a daily visitation cap of 128 people to ensure social distancing, and people drove to the trailhead rather than taking the shuttle as another COVID-19 precaution.
Then the 32,631-acre Grizzly Creek Fire broke out in August, again closing access to Hanging Lake, and resulting in other impacts including a two-week closure of Interstate 70. While burning much of the area above the lake and trail, the fire spared the area around the lake itself, the boardwalk there and bridges along the trail. But access has remained closed as officials have continued to evaluate public safety concerns in the Hanging Lake area and the canyon more generally, including the potential for debris flows and rockfall after the fire stripped slopes of vegetation.
Some of those safety concerns remain, and are help driving one component of the plan to reopen access to Hanging Lake. For the time being, authorities plan to suspend shuttle service for hikers not just because of continuing COVID-19 concerns, but because the Forest Service believes it will be easier for people to evacuate in their cars in the event of a thunderstorm causing a flow of mud or debris.
“At least they’re going to start like that, but they anticipate the shuttle will come back sometime in the summer,” said Lisa Langer, director of tourism promotion for Visit Glenwood Springs, which is part of the coalition involved with managing public access to Hanging Lake.
The May 1 opening date is contingent on Glenwood Springs City Council approving a contract revision with a private contractor that runs the Hanging Lake shuttle service and administers visitation, to reflect this year’s circumstances. The City Council is to consider the matter Thursday, after which more details on the restored public access are to be announced.
Langer said the plan is for the public to be able to start making reservations on April 1 for hiking permits for May 1 and subsequent dates. Reservations will be able to be made by visiting www.visitglenwood.com/hanginglake.
She said the plan is limit daily visitation to the lower COVID-19 level that was in place last year and then ramp things up as conditions allow.
Langer said people are excited about Hanging Lake being spared from the fire and access being restored.
“It’s a good feeling to have some normalcy, huh?” she said.
White River National Forest spokesman David Boyd said the Forest Service will be doing some work this summer on things such as trail stabilization on the Hanging Lake Trail, working with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers.
While Forest Service officials have been concerned about the potential for ash and debris flows from the burn area reaching the fragile lake and damaging it, so far that hasn’t happened.
“We’ve had engineers up there. The lake looks good, looks like it normally would in winter, so (there have been) no impacts at this point that we’ve noticed from the fire,” Boyd said.