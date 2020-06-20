The state’s unemployment rate saw a marked improvement in May as businesses started to reopen after the stay-at-home directives of the COVID-19 pandemic ended.
Colorado employers added about 80,800 jobs in May from the month before, while government jobs declined by about 12,000, improving the state’s average unemployment rate from 12.2% in April to 10.2% last month, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
While some sectors of the economy are helping to buoy that statewide average, several mountain communities that rely heavily on leisure and hospitality, such as Pitkin and Eagle counties, are seeing unemployment numbers that are twice as high as the statewide average.
Locally, however, things aren’t as bad. Mesa County’s rate dropped from 12.6% in April to 9% in May, the department said.
Delta, Garfield and Montrose counties saw major improvements in their rates, too.
Delta County’s May rate went to 8% from 10.5% in April, and Montrose saw a decline of 2 percentage points to 9.3%. Garfield County posted a 10% rate, down from nearly 14% in April.
Statewide, rates range from as low as 2% in most Eastern Plains counties to as high as 20% in Pitkin County, the department reported.
“If you kind of look at the unemployment rate by county and what their concentration is in leisure and hospitality, that tourism sector, there’s a pretty high correlation,” said Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the department. “I would say those rates are still elevated given what they rely on for their economies.”
Still, the state’s average rate is far better than the 14% average rate nationally, with some states’ reaching as high as 24%.
Meanwhile, the number of new filers for regular unemployment insurance declined again by the end of last week, but the number of workers applying for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance saw its second worst week since that aid was first made available by Congress in April.
Statewide, 10,270 more Coloradans filed for regular unemployment benefits, while 17,945 others applied for federal help. Together, that brings to nearly 569,000 state residents who at one time or another received unemployment checks.
Locally, more than 19,000 workers in the six-county area have filed for regular unemployment benefits, and 3,820 more have asked for federal aid since the public health emergency began in March.
Of those workers, only 9,516 local residents were still receiving unemployment checks as of the end of May.
Statewide, 236,766 Coloradans were still receiving checks as of May 30, which is a little more than half of the total number of people who have filed for regular unemployment during the pandemic.