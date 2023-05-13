Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is again leading a trip to El Salvador this summer after going on hiatus during the pandemic.
The trip, part of Stout’s nonprofit the Foundation for Cultural Exchange, began in 2005 and recurred annually ever since, though visits to the Central American country came to a halt after the outbreak of COVID-19. This year’s trip will be the first visit back to Latin America since 2019.
This year’s all-inclusive trip is tentatively planned for July 6 to 13. Stout estimates that travelers will need to pay somewhere between $2,000 and $2,500, though these figures are also not definite, as they largely depend on airfare and whether the trip is filled.
There are a total of 12 spots.
“We’re really excited to be able to go back (to El Salvador). I’m really excited to go back,” Stout said.
A homestay in El Espino, a hike and tour through an old coffee farmstead, a visit to a local artist’s studio and a trek up an active volcano are among some of the items on this year’s itinerary.
Stout and FCE member Nicole Kain will lead the trip. Stout is adamant that visiting El Salvador through the FCE is not “your traditional mission trip.”
“Above all else, people who visit El Salvador with us and Salvadorans themselves both benefit,” Stout said. “It opens people’s perspectives on both sides. We see how things are different from back home and how things are similar. It helps bridge a gap and allows people to realize their shared humanity. Its an antidote to that notorious and divisive ‘us versus them’ mentality.”
Stout also said that El Salvador is a source country for migrants attempting to cross the United States’ southern border. By “humanizing the issue,” visitors can look at the topic of immigration into the U.S. from Latin America with more empathy, Stout said.
The FCE started when Stout was a 19-year-old freshman at then-Mesa State College. As part of a sociology class, Stout left the country for the very first time in her life and visited El Salvador. Professor David Harmon led the two-week trip, which “impacted me on a profound level,” Stout said.
Stout and a handful of students and professors decided to found the nonprofit and “the rest is history.”
Besides annual visits, the FCE established a high school and university scholarship program for youth in and around El Espino, implemented an annual spay and neuter campaign for the community’s dogs and cats, funded community development projects and provided disaster relief, according to the nonprofit’s website.
Grand Junction City Council adopted the town of El Espino as Grand Junction’s sister city in September 2005.
All ages and backgrounds are welcome on the trip. FCE has brought people as young as nine years old to as old as 78. No Spanish experience is required, Stout added.