It could have turned out to be national monument or even national park land.
But instead of such an outcome — and to a large degree because of the prospect of such an outcome — a different form of public land protection and management was applied to a landscape centered in western Mesa County thanks to a law that’s 20 years old this weekend. That law took an approach that better reflected the desires of the local community and the man then representing western Colorado in Congress, Scott McInnis.
The Colorado Canyons National Conservation Area and Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness Act of 2000 was signed into law by President Clinton on Oct. 24, 2000. It covers more than 123,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management land, including more than 75,000 acres of wilderness, and under another law passed in 2004 it was renamed to honor McInnis, who these days serves as a Mesa County commissioner and loves visiting McInnis Canyons. There he enjoys seeing the multiple uses that occur and the level of respect visitors pay to this landscape, where he says it’s rare for him to find litter.
“People are very responsible and it’s just turned out to be a real gem for us,” he said of McInnis Canyons.
‘DIFFERENT USES, LANDSCAPES’
McInnis Canyons is a remarkably diverse place, reflective of the diverse community that has supported it over the years. It’s home to a concentration of red-rock canyons —including Rattlesnake, famous for its collection of natural arches. The Colorado River courses through the conservation area, and while the river itself is technically not part of the conservation area, the campsites and side canyons the river accesses help make it a popular boating stretch.
The world-renowned 142-mile Kokopelli Trail mountain bike route goes through it and other mountain biking trails abound. Other popular hiking trails are easily accessible from Fruita, off-highway-vehicle travel and other recreation activities are popular in the Rabbit Valley area, and the area is home to the historic Old Spanish Trail. Fossil digs and prehistoric pictograph and petroglyph sites are plentiful, and the area also continues to be home to historic activities such as livestock grazing and hunting, including by the few people each year who are able to score much-coveted licenses to hunt desert bighorn sheep.
“There’s a whole bunch of different uses and different landscapes out there. It’s pretty amazing,” said Bob Silbernagel.
Silbernagel this week finished up his service on the board of the Colorado Canyons Association, which works to foster community stewardship, education and awareness of national conservation lands with a focus on the McInnis Canyons, Dominguez-Escalante and Gunnison Gorge national conservation areas. He also was editorial page editor for The Daily Sentinel 20 years ago when the bill McInnis sponsored became law, and served on the citizen advisory committee that was formed afterward to help guide the BLM in its management of the conservation area.
A BLM-MANAGED APPROACH
Silbernagel remembers back in the late 1980s when Ben Nighthorse Campbell, who later became a U.S. senator for Colorado, was in the U.S. House of Representatives and investigated the possibility of expanding Colorado National Monument to include much of what is now McInnis Canyons and turning it all into a national park.
“Basically, he got an earful from people who didn’t want it to be a national park,” said Silbernagel, who covered the issue some at the time as a reporter.
Mark Pearson, a former Grand Junction resident who over the decades has advocated and written guidebooks about Colorado wilderness and wilderness study areas, said the idea of expanding the monument and perhaps making it a park arose out of the hope of the business community in Grand Junction of attracting more visitors following the oil shale bust earlier in that decades.
He said John Singlaub, then the manager of the BLM’s field office in Grand Junction, instead floated the idea of a national conservation area with wilderness in the middle of it. That came at a time when the creation of natural conservation areas was a fairly new approach to public land management and protection.
Silbernagel said the opposition that ended up arising over a monument/park approach was driven by concerns about restrictions on land managed by the National Park Service as opposed to the BLM. He said that in the 1990s a growing interest emerged in pursuing some kind of special designation for the lands at issue while keeping them under BLM control.
“The Sentinel supported that. I wrote editorials about it,” he said.
Pearson said that around 1999, Bruce Babbitt, then the Interior secretary under then-President Clinton, came to Grand Junction and made comments suggesting he would pursue designation of the lands as a national monument. Pearson said that prompted people to decide they needed to pursue another route so the Park Service didn’t end up managing the lands and activities such as grazing and hunting were lost.
Silbernagel said he remembers editorializing about Babbitt’s visit.
“I wrote a kind of tongue-in-cheek (editorial) about a monster from Washington coming to tell us how to manage our lands,” Silbernagel said. “(Babbitt) actually sent me a personal letter saying he enjoyed the editorial. That was interesting.”
MCINNIS GETS INVOLVED
Babbitt’s national monument talk came just a few years after Clinton in 1996 designated some 1.7 million acres as the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah. That move was hailed by many conservationists but viewed by others as an overreach and abuse of power, and President Trump ordered the shrinking of that monument.
Silbernagel said there was concern that the same kind of action by the Clinton administration could happen in Mesa County if the local community didn’t take things into its own hands.
Pearson said that’s when McInnis got involved.
“McInnis jumped into action and it was probably the fastest wilderness bill that ever happened in Colorado because it happened in less than a year,” he said.
He said the hurry was due to concern that otherwise the Clinton administration would make the land into a monument before Clinton left office around the end of 2000.
“I think it turned out pretty well,” Pearson said of the McInnis bill, adding that he thought it was in keeping with what Singlaub had articulated about leaving the land in BLM’s hands because the agency had kept it in good shape for so many years.
McInnis said he remembers first hearing about the Clinton administration considering a monument designation when one of his interns mentioned speaking to a staff member for Hillary Clinton who made a comment about it.
“I about fell out of my chair,” he said when he heard about the monument possibility.
He said his office confirmed what Babbitt had planned and went to work figuring out an alternative that wouldn’t prevent multiple uses such as mountain biking and grazing. He said he and his staff decided the little-used national conservation area approach was the right one.
“We tried to fast-track it because I felt who’s going to object to this type of thing,” he said.
McInnis said he cut the Colorado River out of the conservation area to avoid the potential for any water-related battles.
“There was no real opposition to it,” Silbernagel said of the bill.
CONTINUING COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
A spirit of cooperation has continued since the bill became law. Silbernagel said the advisory group that was formed afterward involved a range of interests, such as mountain biking, rafting, all-terrain vehicle use and wilderness protection, and advised the BLM on developing its management plan.
“I think it was one of the few BLM management plans that was approved and never had an appeal or opposition, and so we were pretty proud of that,” he said.
Katie Steele, board president for Colorado Canyons Association, said advisory councils have been key to a bottoms-up, community-based approach for how the McInnis Canyons, Dominguez-Escalante and Gunnison Gorge conservation areas are managed.
“It was really a community effort not only on the protection but the utilization, and then working in partnership with the BLM to manage the property,” she said.
She thinks the success of the conservation areas is tied to the work advisory councils have done in partnership with the BLM.
“If everybody works together toward the same goal on this, I think it just enhances our public lands for our community and our visitors,” she said.
These days, while the work of the McInnis Canyons advisory council is done, a wide range of mountain-biking, jeeping, horse-riding and other organizations work in support of the BLM’s management of the area.
“We are super lucky to live in this community and work to manage this special landscape with the help of all these different community groups,” said Collin Ewing, who manages McInnis Canyons for the BLM.
He particularly noted the work Colorado Canyons Association provides in areas such as organizing volunteers for cleanups and trails work and otherwise engaging the community to help people learn about public lands and help the BLM manage them.
Chris Herrman, who is the incoming interim executive director of Colorado Canyons Association due to the impending departure of Sarah McCall, said a cross section of the community is represented on the association’s board, representing various user groups.
“We’re very nonpartisan. The motorized folks sit with the wilderness folks, the mountain bikers with the horseback folks. We all put the management of this landscape first and foremost,” he said.
He said that’s because everyone realizes how important the landscape is to the economy, such as mountain bikers buying parts and rafters stocking up on groceries, not to mention the economic benefits arising from motorized recreation in Rabbit Valley.
CONSERVATION-AREA ABUNDANCE
Herrman said there are only three national conservation areas in Colorado and Grand Junction is lucky to have all of them within 60 miles.
“We’re fortunate to not have just one of these, we have two of these in our county,” he said.
Colorado Canyons Association has been putting on a number of activities over the last month to celebrate the 20th anniversary of McInnis Canyons, such as guided hikes and webinars on subjects including paleontology and fire restoration, all in conformance with COVID-19 health guidelines. Meanwhile the public has been showing an affinity this year for McInnis Canyons as perhaps never before, driven in good part by a pandemic that has caused people to recreate more outdoors. This spring the pandemic sent more of them to Mesa County when tourism was largely shut down in the Moab area of Utah.
“This spring we saw a huge increase in use,” Ewing said.
He said that’s great; “we want people enjoying their public lands.”
But the high usage creates some challenges. Already the BLM has been working on building more developed campsites in Rabbit Valley with the goal of eventually limiting camping there to developed sites to reduce negative impacts in that area. Unfortunately, Ewing said, the BLM didn’t have time to implement that plan before the huge increase in visitation there last spring.
“It was really packed,” he said. “… We’ve got some more work to do to be able to address the issues that are happening out in Rabbit Valley.”
PROTECTED FOREVER
Pearson said of McInnis Canyons, “I think it’s good to have gotten some protections in place 20 years ago because hopefully that will help mitigate the crush of recreation. We seem to be entering into a boom time.”
Meanwhile, something Ewing thinks is important to note about McInnis Canyons is that the conservation area lands will be protected and stay public permanently, not subject to the potential for leaving public hands through land exchanges or transfers. The lands also are generally off-limits to things such as mining and oil and gas development.
McInnis is happy with where things stand today for McInnis Canyons. He thinks there’s a high rate of satisfaction in how the BLM manages the area, the availability of uses to the public and how they take care of it.
“The community has taken a lot of pride in those canyons,” he said.
Scott Braden, director of the Colorado Wildlands Project based in Grand Junction, said he thinks McInnis Canyons is a good example of how people can protect public lands and plan for recreation and conservation and to grow local economies.
“It’s lamentable that public lands conservation has become politicized. There has been a bipartisan tradition (of conservation). This kind of hearkens back to that,” he said.