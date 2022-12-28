Say farewell to Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis, but don’t expect him to go far.
After eight years on the job, the former congressman, former state representative and one-time gubernatorial candidate is done on the county board as of Jan. 10 because of term limits.
Stephen Scott Emory McInnis, 69, says he’s a bit saddened that day is fast approaching, happy that he’s been able to do the things he has, but isn’t planning on outright retiring. He plans to keep his fingers in the mix wherever he can, particularly on helping the county with such things as land use and water.
”I’m not turning off the switch, that’s not going to work for me,” McInnis said. “When I left Congress, the biggest thing that I didn’t really accommodate for was how much I would miss helping people or seeing people or working with a team. There’s a lot of opportunities with someone with my background.”
And that background is extensive.
Born in Glenwood Springs, attending then-Mesa State College (now Colorado Mesa University), and earning his bachelor’s degree at Fort Lewis College in Durango, he went on to get a degree in law from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio in 1980.
He’s worked as a police officer, as a hospital director and in a private law practice.
In 1983, McInnis was elected to the Colorado House, where he served until 1993, when the Republican was elected to the U.S. House, representing the 3rd Congressional District for 12 years before deciding not to run again.
In 2010, he tried to get the GOP nomination for Colorado governor, but was thwarted, in part, over a plagiarism scandal, losing that primary to Dan Maes, who went on to lose the governor’s race against now U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat.
Four years later, McInnis emerged as a candidate for Mesa County Commissioner District 2, winning the GOP primary uncontested, and going on to defeat Democrat Mark Williams with nearly 70% of the vote. He won his second term in 2018, running without an opponent.
His time on the three-member board hasn’t always been easy, particularly in recent years.
He, along with other commissioners during that time, worked though a recession that included several layoffs of county workers, a lawsuit with the Grand Valley Drainage District, the resignation of a county administrator over questionable circumstances, and the ongoing situation with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters that has led to criminal charges against her and a lot of angry mobs showing up at commission meetings.
ACTIONS NOT WORDS
In his first year on the commission, McInnis made it his mission to rescue a monument that stood on the state line between Colorado and Utah, first placed just off of U.S. Highway 6 in 1931. Over its then 84-year life, it had been the subject of tremendous vandalism, including obvious damage from gunshots.
On his own and without proper permission, McInnis spearheaded an effort to restore the marker. The Bureau of Land Management told McInnis he couldn’t touch it until proper studies were done, but he went ahead and did it anyway. He later was asked by a BLM official about it.
”I want you to be honest with me,” McInnis said that official whispered in his ear at an unrelated meeting. “It’s missing. Do you know anything about it?”
”Yeah,” I said. “I took it and you’re not getting it back.”
Eventually, McInnis sorted all that out and commissioned the pyramid-looking marker to be refurbished, rededicating it on Interstate 70 in October 2015.
PROMISES KEPT
McInnis also was the first commissioner to learn of a promise the county made to voters in the 1980s to build community centers around the county, something that got disrupted and eventually forgotten when Exxon abruptly abandoned its oil shale project, putting the county into an economic tailspin.
Years later, when he attended an event at the Clifton Community Center, one of a few that actually got built, he remarked about how dilapidated it was, and then someone there reminded him about the 1980s promise to use some of a sales tax increase for capital construction on a series of community centers scattered around the county.
Only four had actually been built, but now they are getting upgrades and more are coming soon.
When Commissioner Janet Rowland came back to the board in 2020 (she served on it previously before McInnis was elected), McInnis sold his idea to them to fulfill that promise, but they later came back and proposed an even better idea, at least when it comes to Clifton.
Not only would the county build a brand new community center there, but also bring in a few other needed things, such as a early childhood care center, something Health Department Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said was sorely needed. Eventually, the commissioners also reached out to the Mesa County Library Board and persuaded them to build their planned new branch library there as well, and later, Marillac Clinic to also locate nearby.
”I’ve always said, Clifton is a diamond in the rough,” McInnis said. “But then Janet said, ‘Hey, maybe we ought to really expand on this.’ Janet’s background is in social services. I have zero background in that. That’s when it began to expand.”
WORKING WITH OTHERSBoth Rowland and Commissioner Cody Davis, who came onto the board the same year as Rowland, said that at first, they had some trepidation about working with McInnis, being told by many that they should expect that there would be a lot of 2-1 votes.
It also seemed, Rowland said, that at the same time McInnis, too, expected to be silenced by Rowland and Davis.
Neither ended up happening.
”The year I started to run I started to hear people suggest that I might not like working with him, so I was kind of prepared for the worst,” Rowland said.
”We had kind of a bumpy first month, but then we just sat down and figured out how we could work together,” she added. “I was surprised to hear him say the other day in a meeting that he came into these last two years thinking it was going to be all two to one, his voice wasn’t going to be heard or mattered. It never occurred to me that it would be that way.”
Since those first few weeks on the board, Rowland and Davis said McInnis has proven to be a tremendous asset because he sees things that others don’t.
”Initially, I was frustrated with what I thought was a pessimistic view of things, and anytime we discussed any new idea, I was excited about it and he was pessimistic, thinking about all the things that could go wrong, who might sue us, what could happen,” Rowland said. “It was frustrating, but nine times out of 10 he was right. I tend to trust everyone and he tends to trust no one, so it’s good to have that balance.”
Davis, on the other hand, didn’t have many preconceived notions about what it would be like to work with McInnis. Obviously, he knew about McInnis’ background, but he was more concerned with learning the job, only his second elected position. (Davis served on the Drainage District board at the tail end of its lawsuit with the county, leading the decision not to appeal it.)
”But there definitely was this narrative that he was going to be difficult to work with, and I think maybe because that narrative existed in the beginning, there maybe was an expectation that might occur,” Davis said. “After a couple of months, it was evident that we could work really well together. He has a very experienced and unique perspective on everything, and I value that, especially for a greenhorn getting into politics.”
Davis said because of his vast experience, McInnis is always bringing up the unintended consequences on just about every matter, something he likely learned during his time in the Colorado Legislature and U.S. Congress, where lawmakers are constantly concerned about the potential downside of any issue.
”It’s really easy to jump into something and say, ‘This sounds really good,’” Davis said. “Scott, in every conversation, is the, ‘Yeah, but,’ which is what you want to see in a public official. He’s always considering, ‘Well, what’s this going to cost, what’s it going to mean in terms of narrative, what’s this going to mean in 10 years when everybody’s gone and they’re just relying on what we passed.’ He has this ability to get us to think about things broader.”
That’s why Rowland and Davis want McInnis to remain the county’s representative on the Colorado River District, because he knows the players and is well-versed in issues surrounding it, particularly now in the face of a devastating drought and the critical discussions throughout the seven compact states and Native American tribes on how to deal with it.
PUBLIC INTERACTION
McInnis also has earned a reputation of being somewhat abrupt with some citizens who question something about county government, especially if he thinks they are wrong or coming to conclusions without all the facts.
Dennis Simpson is one of those people.
Before Simpson was elected to the Grand Junction City Council last year, he was a regular at commission meetings, mostly trying to point out things he believed were wrong with the county budget.
While McInnis said Simpson was mostly wrong about his objections, he said he appreciated Simpson asking questions because that kind of pushback makes an elected official think twice about what they are doing.
”Dennis and I would have some very heated discussions,” McInnis said. “On the other hand, I think it’s healthy to have somebody like Dennis. But I like to draw quick because sometimes if you don’t, you take two or three bullets in the meantime.”
“Well, that’s not much praise, he’s totally wrong about everything he said but at least he had the guts to keep saying the wrong things,” Simpson said through laughs. “He was always prepared to rebut anybody who gave any suggestion that he had made a mistake. I had to learn to communicate with Scott using a different method than I would have preferred, but it seemed to work near the end.”
McInnis also is well known for his opinions about conservation easements, agreements landowners can enter into to preserve open space in exchange for tax credits, but it’s not a subject anyone wants to breach with him, unless they have time they never want to get back.
”People just don’t understand ...,” McInnis says ... (30 minutes later) “... they are there in perpetuity ....”
So is McInnis.