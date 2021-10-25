Tammy Schler, a retired nurse volunteer, administers a flu shot to Antonio Martinez during the recent drive-thru clinic at the Mesa County Public Health Community Services building’s parking lot at 510 29½ Road.
Tammy Schler, a retired nurse volunteer, administers a flu shot to Antonio Martinez during the recent drive-thru clinic at the Mesa County Public Health Community Services building’s parking lot at 510 29½ Road.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Allison Sanchezm clinical services manager at Mesa County Public Health, prepares a flu shot during the drive-thru clinic on Saturday.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Sarah Spiller, a customer service worker at Mesa County Public Health, registers people for flu shots at the drive-thru clinic.
With temperatures on the Western Slope dropping, flu season has once again begun.
Mesa County Public Health started its campaign to combat influenza by hosting two drive-thru clinics for free flu vaccines over the past two weekends, with the second taking place Saturday in the Community Services building’s parking lot at 510 29½ Road.
With the creation and implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mesa County is among many in the country to have few to no regulations in place requiring masks or social distancing.
Because of that, Public Health predicts a more severe winter of influenza in the Grand Valley after a mild 2020 flu season that caused 34 hospitalizations and no pediatric deaths throughout Colorado.
“We’re definitely preparing, as we always do, for an increase in respiratory illnesses during the wintertime months. Since we all go indoors, we’re around each other in those closer quarters,” said Public Health spokesperson Amanda Mayle. “These types of respiratory viruses, including influenza, can spread pretty easily. It’s important for people to protect themselves from influenza with a vaccine, so that’s one of the main reasons we’re hosting these drive-thru clinics.”
One of Public Health’s biggest challenges this year is maintaining public awareness of influenza in a world that’s been battered relentlessly by COVID-19 and its fallout during the past two years.
“We always want people to be protected the best way we know how,” Mayle said. “We know that everyone is growing tired of these prevention methods that we’ve been asked to take for the better part of 18 months now, but it really is important that people remain committed in order to protect themselves. Influenza is an illness that circulates every year.”
The benefit for Public Health is that, compared to the far newer COVID-19 vaccine, the flu shot is substantially less controversial.
“We have had a vaccine for influenza for quite some time, so that’s something people are more accustomed to, getting their flu shots every year, so it’s that additional protection that the vaccine can provide,” Mayle said. “This year, with COVID still circulating, we’re just asking people to continue what they’ve been doing and take those measures to keep themselves safe.”